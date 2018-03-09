Power looks to Gold Cup hope Our Duke to make up for Sizing John blow

Robbie Power is now eagerly looking forward to partnering Our Duke in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup next week, after his intended mount Sizing John was ruled out on Thursday night.

The stablemates are trained by Jessica Harrington, and Power will replace Noel Fehily, who had been booked to ride Our Duke.

Power said on Friday: "It's very disappointing Sizing John is going to miss the Gold Cup. His preparation had been going very well and we were all looking forward to him trying to win the race for the second year in a row.

"I wasn't happy with the way he was moving when I rode him yesterday morning, and it was a blow when Jessica rang me in the evening with the news that he had a small fracture to his pelvis and wouldn't be running.

"But he's only eight, so he should be back to try to win the race again next year."

Power, who has four rides at Hereford on Saturday, is the only jockey to have ridden Our Duke over obstacles and he added: "I'm in a fortunate position as Our Duke has to have a live chance.

"He was so impressive in the Irish National last year and I was thrilled with his win in the Red Mills Chase last month, giving a good horse [Presenting Percy] 7lb.

"The three-mile-two-furlong trip and uphill finish at Cheltenham should suit him well."



Whether connections of American will stump up £27,500 to add the eight-year-old to the Gold Cup field on Saturday will be a late call, trainer Harry Fry said on Friday.

"We've got until noon tomorrow to make a decision," he said. "We'll decide as late as possible so we can get the latest weather forecast and get a better impression of what ground conditions are likely to be."

