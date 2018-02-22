Bryony Frost talks planes, trains and a proper speed machine in Black Corton

Our Festival Diary continues with another contribution from Bryony Frost, 22, conditional jockey at Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat yard

It's been another busy week – I like to be busy, always like to be getting on with things – and it was great to stay in the winning groove at Taunton on Tuesday, and brilliant to ride a winner for Dad. We're a close-knit family and it's really cool when we team up for a winner.

Good old Triple Chief. He was a bit disappointing at Leicester on his previous start but the ground was very soft and the weather wasn't great and he just didn't fancy it – I couldn't blame him. The sun was out at Taunton, though, the ground was a bit better, and he really enjoyed himself, and so did I.

Hopefully I can keep the winning streak going – I'm not sure where I'm going at the weekend, I don't know where Paul will need me, but it might be that I head to Newcastle to ride Milansbar for Neil King in the Eider Chase.

Bryony Frost celebrates after winning the Betfred Classic Chase at Warwick on Milansbar

Milansbar is a Grand National horse but thoughts of Cheltenham are never far away. I've done a bit of everything at the yard this week, bit of schooling, bit of riding out, and I sat on my old friend Black Corton the other day.

I can report that Blackie is very happy in himself, did what he did in good style, and he'll just keep ticking away on his way to the RSA Chase.

On the subject of Cheltenham, as soon as I got off the horses yesterday I got on a train to London with Paul – my inexperience with London has been well documented but I'm all right with Paul, I just follow him, he knows where he's going.

We were off to a Cheltenham preview night at the Buck's Club in Mayfair – Cheltenham's getting closer all the time and preview nights just seem to hurry up that process.

I didn't have time to do a great deal of research – if I was on Mastermind, though, I could have Black Corton as my specialist subject – but it was a lot of fun and very informative. I don't really do late nights, so it was great to be driven home by Paul's driver Ian as it meant I could just fall asleep in the back seat. I've got to be up early in the morning, you know.



