Tributes paid following the death of Nottingham Racecourse chair Jeremy Bradbeer

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Jeremy Bradbeer, the chair of Nottingham racecourse, has been remembered for his "warmth and fantastic humour" following his death in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 63.

A solicitor and legal recruitment expert, Bradbeer had been a committee member at Nottingham since the start of 2022 and succeeded Richard Pilkington as the track's chair the following year. He also served on Market Rasen’s committee for five years and was a Jockey Club member.

"All of us at The Jockey Club were incredibly saddened to learn of Jeremy’s death," said Jockey Club senior steward Dido Harding. "As a highly respected solicitor and legal recruitment expert with clients across the UK and Europe, we were extremely fortunate to be able to draw upon his vast experience and passion for horseracing on our committees at Market Rasen and Nottingham, where he was chair, and as a Jockey Club member.

"Jeremy was also a mentor to some of our younger general managers over the years and, as anyone who had any dealings with him will tell you, he was loyal, approachable and had time for everyone."

Bradbeer also acted as a stewards' panel chair for the BHA, with a minute's silence set to be observed in his memory before racing at Market Rasen on Saturday evening.

"Jeremy was also well known for his warmth and fantastic humour and we will all miss him," Harding added. "Our thoughts are with Serena, his family and friends and everyone who was supported by him over the years.”

As well as wife Serena, Bradbeer is survived by his adult children Charlie and Eliza.