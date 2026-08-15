Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:50 Newmarket (July)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:50 Newmarket (July)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
People

Tributes paid following the death of Nottingham Racecourse chair Jeremy Bradbeer

Jeremy Bradbeer:
Jeremy Bradbeer: solicitor and legal recruitment expert who was chair of Nottingham racecourse Credit: Steven Cargill
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jeremy Bradbeer, the chair of Nottingham racecourse, has been remembered for his "warmth and fantastic humour" following his death in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 63.

A solicitor and legal recruitment expert, Bradbeer had been a committee member at Nottingham since the start of 2022 and succeeded Richard Pilkington as the track's chair the following year. He also served on Market Rasen’s committee for five years and was a Jockey Club member.

"All of us at The Jockey Club were incredibly saddened to learn of Jeremy’s death," said Jockey Club senior steward Dido Harding. "As a highly respected solicitor and legal recruitment expert with clients across the UK and Europe, we were extremely fortunate to be able to draw upon his vast experience and passion for horseracing on our committees at Market Rasen and Nottingham, where he was chair, and as a Jockey Club member.

"Jeremy was also a mentor to some of our younger general managers over the years and, as anyone who had any dealings with him will tell you, he was loyal, approachable and had time for everyone."

Bradbeer also acted as a stewards' panel chair for the BHA, with a minute's silence set to be observed in his memory before racing at Market Rasen on Saturday evening.

"Jeremy was also well known for his warmth and fantastic humour and we will all miss him," Harding added. "Our thoughts are with Serena, his family and friends and everyone who was supported by him over the years.”

As well as wife Serena, Bradbeer is survived by his adult children Charlie and Eliza.

Published on inPeople

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here