'We've had a great time together' - Richard Newland and Jamie Insole to go separate ways after successful joint-licence stint

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Richard Newland and Jamie Insole are set to end their training partnership in the next two months.

Insole joined Newland, who won the Grand National with Pineau De Re in 2014, on the licence at the Worcestershire yard in December 2023.

The pair have enjoyed 139 winners under both codes, including a Group 2 victory with Witness Stand in the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last year.

Witness Stand finished second in the Hungerford Stakes on his next start and filled the same spot behind Ten Bob Tony in the Tattenham Corner Stakes on Derby day at Epsom last month.

Over jumps, La Renommee won the Listed Silver Vase Mares’ Chase at Doncaster in 2024 and a Challenger Mares’ Series final at Cheltenham earlier that year.

Newland will continue to train under both codes from Urloxhey Stables and intends to condense his numbers from the current 87-box yard, with Insole set to train from a new yard elsewhere.

He said: “Jamie and I have shared the licence for approaching three years and we’ve had a great time together. Jamie has done a great job and brought a lot to the table.

"He’s very hardworking, has led us in the Flat racing side of things and has transformed the yard from solely jumps-based to both codes, and I’d like to think we’ve helped him give him a good start in his training career.

Witness Stand: won the Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“It was always really intended that after three years Jamie would do his own thing. From my own point of view, the economics of training has been challenging and I’m going to run the yard in a slightly different way, with fewer horses long-term, which makes it harder to justify having two trainers in the business.

“We have a brilliant team of staff and I’m going to carry on under both codes, just with slightly smaller volumes. Nearly all trainers find horseracing a challenging industry. I worked across a number of different industries outside the sport and racing as a business is a real challenge.

“There’s terrible prize-money in places and you have a high level of staffing, so with the minimum wage going up along with the National Insurance contribution, it all adds up. These are real challenges.

“With affordability checks affecting prize-money and the situation with the Levy, it looks like it’s going to get worse rather than better, but we do it because we love it, and we still love it.”

Read more . . .

Calandagan's position as King George favourite 'under threat' as Aidan

'He was an icon across sport' - racing pays tribute to football legend Kevin Keegan after his death aged 75

Have you been glued to the World Cup for the past six weeks? Here are the key racing stories that you may have missed

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.