Ranked: Aidan O'Brien has landed the Irish Oaks a record eight times, but who was his best winner?

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Aidan O'Brien has won the Irish Oaks a record eight times and will bid for a ninth on Saturday when he saddles five runners, headed by Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart. We have ranked his eight winners by their Racing Post Ratings.

8. Bracelet , 2014 – Racing Post Rating: 112

Stepping up to 1m4f brought out the best in Bracelet, whose two highest RPRs came when winning the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot (107) before landing the Irish Oaks by a neck from stablemate Tapestry at 10-1.

They proved to be the final two starts of her career. She won two of her six races but, despite being closely related to Sea The Stars and being a half-sister to Galileo, she made little impact as a broodmare.

7. Savethelastdance , 2023 – RPR: 114

A winner of three of her six starts, Savethelastdance recorded her highest RPR not in the Irish Oaks, but when routing her rivals by 22 lengths in the Cheshire Oaks.

Savethelastdance: beat subsequent Arc winner Bluestocking Credit: Patrick McCann

She followed that by finishing a beaten 5-6 favourite behind the John and Thady Gosden-trained Soul Sister in the Oaks before making amends at the Curragh, where she beat future Arc winner Bluestocking by half a length.

Savethelastdance ended her career when fourth behind stablemate Warm Heart in that year's Yorkshire Oaks.

6. Seventh Heaven , 2016 – RPR: 115

Unlike the first two on this list, Seventh Heaven raced beyond her three-year-old season, winning five of her 14 starts and earning more than £1.6 million in prize-money.

However, it was as a three-year-old that she reached her peak. After winning her first two starts of the season, she was well beaten in the Oaks before springing a 14-1 surprise in the Irish Oaks at the Curragh for an RPR of 115. She bettered that next time with a career-best 121 in the Yorkshire Oaks.

However, she never reached those heights again, winning just once more – the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes – during her four-year-old campaign.

5. Minnie Hauk , 2025 – RPR: 116

Minnie Hauk enjoyed an outstanding three-year-old campaign last year, completing the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks treble. Of those three victories, however, it was her Irish Oaks success that earned the lowest RPR, 116.

Minnie Hauk: last year's Irish Oaks winner Credit: Patrick McCann

She ended the year going agonisingly close to landing the Arc, when beaten a head by Daryz as the 5-2 favourite, before finishing sixth as market leader in the Breeders' Cup Turf.

While she has won a Group 2 this year, she ran a fine race in defeat when runner-up to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

4. Moonstone , 2008 – RPR: 118

Moonstone won just once from six starts, but that success came in the race that mattered most as she edged out Ice Queen by a short head in the Irish Oaks. That performance earns her fourth place on this list.

She proved more successful as a broodmare than several others here, producing US Army Ranger, who achieved an RPR of 122 when runner-up to Harzand in the 2016 Derby.

3. Snowfall , 2021 – RPR: 119

Snowfall takes third after completing the Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks treble before finishing sixth in the Arc later that season.

Her Irish Oaks victory was only the third-highest RPR of her 14-race career, behind her performances in the Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks, both of which earned a mark of 121. She was fatally injured in January 2022.

2. Alexandrova , 2006 – RPR: 121

Alexandrova sits second in our list after following up her Oaks success in the Irish equivalent. She went on to complete a Group 1 hat-trick in the Yorkshire Oaks.

At the Curragh, Alexandrova raced in rear under Kieren Fallon but made smooth headway and quickened clear in the final furlong for a four-length win over the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Scottish Stage, the mount of Mick Kinane.

1. Peeping Fawn , 2007 – RPR: 123

Peeping Fawn tops the charts, having reversed the Epsom form with Oaks winner Light Shift in emphatic style.

Peeping Fawn: had a stellar three-year-old campaign Credit: Edward Whitaker

The daughter of Danehill was beaten half a length by Light Shift at Epsom but arrived to the Irish Oaks on the back of a Pretty Polly win over 1,000 Guineas heroine Speciosa.

She firmly put Light Shift in her place, beating the Sir Henry Cecil-trained filly by three and a half lengths under Johnny Murtagh, and ended her career with two more Group 1 wins in the Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks.

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