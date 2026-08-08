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Paul Nicholls

Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
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Jump racing
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
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Jump racing
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'
icon
Jump racing
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
Gold Cup-winning owner's granddaughter hails influence of Paul Nicholls as she prepares for Commonwealth Games debut
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Jump racing