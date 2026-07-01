'Our focus is much better' - Iain Jardine's new training approach pays off with most Flat winners in a month

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Iain Jardine's new training approach this season is starting to reap the rewards after he celebrated his best month in terms of Flat winners.

The dual-purpose trainer, who started sending out Flat runners in August 2011, two years after saddling his first jumps runners, took his June tally to 12 winners after Classy Clarets won a 7f handicap at Musselburgh on Tuesday.

His previous best was ten winners, achieved twice, in August 2023 and in the same month six years earlier.

He said: “We usually do well in August; it’s great we’ve had a good June, the horses are running well and we’ve banged in a few winners. We’re delighted.

“You can only train what you’ve got. We’ve got one or two really nice horses, and we’ve got some horses just running their mill.

"I’m blessed to have such a good team and a great assistant, Val Renwick, my partner, and we work hard, and it’s all paid off this month."

Iain Jardine at his stables in 2019 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

A more selective approach to the horses in the yard, with an emphasis on quality over quantity, has seen the stable blossom.

"We cut back in the spring as we had quite a lot of horses and wanted to concentrate on the ones we thought we could win with," he said.

"We’ve had horses and thought they were filling the stable, but we were just thinking we’re really struggling with these, and I think it was the best decision we’ve made to cut back and improve the quality.

"We’re trying to increase the quality of the whole yard, and we’re always looking for new clients, new horses and to better ourselves as a team going forward."

Iain Jardine (left) with jockey Greg Fairley at Hetland Hill Farm in Carrutherstown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jardine's biggest win came in the 2017 Ebor with Nakeeta and he said that recognising he had not got the balance right between quantity and quality has been an important step in taking the yard forward.

"I think if you have too many horses at a certain level, they get in the way a little, and they take up too much of your time and getting the balance right is important," Jardine said.

Upcoming sales will be a focal point as Jardine looks to stick to his new strategy and continue competing with the leading northern stables such as Karl Burke, Charlie Johnston and Richard and Peter Fahey.

He added: "We’ve got some sales coming up at Newmarket and yearling sales and we’ll be looking to restock a bit. It’s about keeping on turning the horses over.

"You just take a step back and have a look at everything, and we want to continue to do well, and you need the right horses. It’s difficult at times to get them, there are obviously very big yards that are getting bigger and doing extremely well."

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