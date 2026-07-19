Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Nicky Henderson

'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'

'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'

icon
Quotes of the week
'A great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live' - excitement builds at prospect of Constitution Hill returning on August bank holiday at Windsor
'A great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live' - excitement builds at prospect of Constitution Hill returning on August bank holiday at Windsor
icon
Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
icon
Constitution Hill
padlock
An Ebor bid is off the table - so what are the races Nicky Henderson could target with Constitution Hill next?
An Ebor bid is off the table - so what are the races Nicky Henderson could target with Constitution Hill next?
icon
Constitution Hill
Nicky Henderson expects decision on Constitution Hill's next race soon and explains why Ebor tilt was cancelled
Nicky Henderson expects decision on Constitution Hill's next race soon and explains why Ebor tilt was cancelled
icon
Constitution Hill
Nicky Henderson fined £2,500 for failing to update horses-in-training register
Nicky Henderson fined £2,500 for failing to update horses-in-training register
icon
Britain
Good ground, no problem for Jonbon as Nicky Henderson reports star is 'jumping like an aeroplane' ahead of latest Grade 1 bid at Sandown
Good ground, no problem for Jonbon as Nicky Henderson reports star is 'jumping like an aeroplane' ahead of latest Grade 1 bid at Sandown
icon
Britain
Classic confusion reigns - but Nicky Henderson is clear about what the immediate future holds for Constitution Hill
Classic confusion reigns - but Nicky Henderson is clear about what the immediate future holds for Constitution Hill
icon
Reports
padlock
Nicky Henderson says 'it wasn't a close call' as Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury engagement on Saturday due to ground
Nicky Henderson says 'it wasn't a close call' as Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury engagement on Saturday due to ground
icon
Britain
Nicky Henderson has 'a big concern' and may not let Constitution Hill make Flat turf debut on Saturday
Nicky Henderson has 'a big concern' and may not let Constitution Hill make Flat turf debut on Saturday
icon
Britain
'We had the two best hurdlers in England and lost one, so we've got to look after this one' - Constitution Hill flies flag for emotional Nicky Henderson
'We had the two best hurdlers in England and lost one, so we've got to look after this one' - Constitution Hill flies flag for emotional Nicky Henderson
icon
Britain
padlock
'It would have been the end of me if he got hurt' - Nicky Henderson reflects on decision to keep Constitution Hill on the Flat
'It would have been the end of me if he got hurt' - Nicky Henderson reflects on decision to keep Constitution Hill on the Flat
icon
Britain
'It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make' - Nicky Henderson to explore Flat options for Constitution Hill
'It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make' - Nicky Henderson to explore Flat options for Constitution Hill
icon
Britain
Have Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley made the right or wrong call with Constitution Hill? The jury is out
Have Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley made the right or wrong call with Constitution Hill? The jury is out
icon
Britain
Resurgent Constitution Hill receives high praise from rival jockey as Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley reflect on a night to remember
Resurgent Constitution Hill receives high praise from rival jockey as Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley reflect on a night to remember
icon
Britain
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
'Can we go on asking him to do it?' - Nicky Henderson wonders what's next for Constitution Hill after superstar's latest fall
'Can we go on asking him to do it?' - Nicky Henderson wonders what's next for Constitution Hill after superstar's latest fall
icon
Reports
Nicky Henderson prepares to welcome Nico de Boinville back to the saddle with stable jockey cleared to ride after injury
Nicky Henderson prepares to welcome Nico de Boinville back to the saddle with stable jockey cleared to ride after injury
icon
Nico de Boinville
'He’s feeling good and is rip-roaring and ready to go' - Nicky Henderson provides positive injury update on Nico de Boinville
'He’s feeling good and is rip-roaring and ready to go' - Nicky Henderson provides positive injury update on Nico de Boinville
icon
Nico de Boinville
State Man seals Punchestown hat-trick as Nicky Henderson vows to 'unravel the mystery' of Constitution Hill's nightmare run
State Man seals Punchestown hat-trick as Nicky Henderson vows to 'unravel the mystery' of Constitution Hill's nightmare run
icon
Reports
Nico de Boinville 'definitely won't be riding this week or next' with Nicky Henderson left searching for Jonbon jockey
Nico de Boinville 'definitely won't be riding this week or next' with Nicky Henderson left searching for Jonbon jockey
icon
Nico de Boinville
Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival
Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival
icon
Cheltenham Festival
'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'

'An extra £700? It should be an extra £17,000 - rather than adding poxy bonuses they should put on some proper prize-money'

icon
Quotes of the week
'A great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live' - excitement builds at prospect of Constitution Hill returning on August bank holiday at Windsor
'A great opportunity for racing fans to catch him live' - excitement builds at prospect of Constitution Hill returning on August bank holiday at Windsor
icon
Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
icon
Constitution Hill
padlock
An Ebor bid is off the table - so what are the races Nicky Henderson could target with Constitution Hill next?
icon
Constitution Hill
Constitution Hill has Windsor Listed race as his next aim - and Nicky Henderson reveals Melbourne is back in the conversation
icon
Constitution Hill
padlock
An Ebor bid is off the table - so what are the races Nicky Henderson could target with Constitution Hill next?
icon
Constitution Hill
Nicky Henderson expects decision on Constitution Hill's next race soon and explains why Ebor tilt was cancelled
Nicky Henderson expects decision on Constitution Hill's next race soon and explains why Ebor tilt was cancelled
icon
Constitution Hill
Nicky Henderson fined £2,500 for failing to update horses-in-training register
Nicky Henderson fined £2,500 for failing to update horses-in-training register
icon
Britain
Good ground, no problem for Jonbon as Nicky Henderson reports star is 'jumping like an aeroplane' ahead of latest Grade 1 bid at Sandown
Good ground, no problem for Jonbon as Nicky Henderson reports star is 'jumping like an aeroplane' ahead of latest Grade 1 bid at Sandown
icon
Britain
Classic confusion reigns - but Nicky Henderson is clear about what the immediate future holds for Constitution Hill
Classic confusion reigns - but Nicky Henderson is clear about what the immediate future holds for Constitution Hill
icon
Reports
padlock
Nicky Henderson says 'it wasn't a close call' as Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury engagement on Saturday due to ground
Nicky Henderson says 'it wasn't a close call' as Constitution Hill ruled out of Newbury engagement on Saturday due to ground
icon
Britain
Nicky Henderson has 'a big concern' and may not let Constitution Hill make Flat turf debut on Saturday
Nicky Henderson has 'a big concern' and may not let Constitution Hill make Flat turf debut on Saturday
icon
Britain
'We had the two best hurdlers in England and lost one, so we've got to look after this one' - Constitution Hill flies flag for emotional Nicky Henderson
'We had the two best hurdlers in England and lost one, so we've got to look after this one' - Constitution Hill flies flag for emotional Nicky Henderson
icon
Britain
padlock
'It would have been the end of me if he got hurt' - Nicky Henderson reflects on decision to keep Constitution Hill on the Flat
'It would have been the end of me if he got hurt' - Nicky Henderson reflects on decision to keep Constitution Hill on the Flat
icon
Britain
'It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make' - Nicky Henderson to explore Flat options for Constitution Hill
'It was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make' - Nicky Henderson to explore Flat options for Constitution Hill
icon
Britain
Have Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley made the right or wrong call with Constitution Hill? The jury is out
Have Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley made the right or wrong call with Constitution Hill? The jury is out
icon
Britain
Resurgent Constitution Hill receives high praise from rival jockey as Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley reflect on a night to remember
Resurgent Constitution Hill receives high praise from rival jockey as Nicky Henderson and Michael Buckley reflect on a night to remember
icon
Britain
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
'Can we go on asking him to do it?' - Nicky Henderson wonders what's next for Constitution Hill after superstar's latest fall
'Can we go on asking him to do it?' - Nicky Henderson wonders what's next for Constitution Hill after superstar's latest fall
icon
Reports
Nicky Henderson prepares to welcome Nico de Boinville back to the saddle with stable jockey cleared to ride after injury
Nicky Henderson prepares to welcome Nico de Boinville back to the saddle with stable jockey cleared to ride after injury
icon
Nico de Boinville
'He’s feeling good and is rip-roaring and ready to go' - Nicky Henderson provides positive injury update on Nico de Boinville
'He’s feeling good and is rip-roaring and ready to go' - Nicky Henderson provides positive injury update on Nico de Boinville
icon
Nico de Boinville
State Man seals Punchestown hat-trick as Nicky Henderson vows to 'unravel the mystery' of Constitution Hill's nightmare run
State Man seals Punchestown hat-trick as Nicky Henderson vows to 'unravel the mystery' of Constitution Hill's nightmare run
icon
Reports
Nico de Boinville 'definitely won't be riding this week or next' with Nicky Henderson left searching for Jonbon jockey
Nico de Boinville 'definitely won't be riding this week or next' with Nicky Henderson left searching for Jonbon jockey
icon
Nico de Boinville
Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival
Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival
icon
Cheltenham Festival