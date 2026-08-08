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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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John and Thady Gosden
Home
News
People
Trainers
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Newmarket Gallops
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
York Ebor festival
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
Reports
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
The Big Story
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
Glorious Goodwood
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
Glorious Goodwood
Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup
Glorious Goodwood
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
York Ebor festival
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
Flat racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Flat racing
Home
News
People
Trainers
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York
Newmarket Gallops
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
'Just what we wanted before York' says trainer after Friday morning workout
York Ebor festival
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
Reports
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
The Big Story
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
Reports
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
The Big Story
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
Glorious Goodwood
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
Glorious Goodwood
Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup
Glorious Goodwood
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
York Ebor festival
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
Flat racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Flat racing