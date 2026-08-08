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John and Thady Gosden

Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York

Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York

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Newmarket Gallops
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John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
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York Ebor festival
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
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Reports
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
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The Big Story
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'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
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Glorious Goodwood
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
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Glorious Goodwood
Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup
Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
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York Ebor festival
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
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Flat racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
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Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
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Flat racing
Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York

Maltese Cross in action - but it's a Gosden dark horse who catches the eye ahead of York

icon
Newmarket Gallops
padlock
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
John Gosden dismisses Ombudsman concerns after Coral temporarily suspend betting on Juddmonte International - watch his Newmarket gallop
'Just what we wanted before York' says trainer after Friday morning workout
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York Ebor festival
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
icon
Reports
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'Once you give that ground away, you're not going to get it back' - John Gosden rues 'messy' Goodwood Cup after Trawlerman denied in Scandinavia rematch
icon
Reports
Level weights, a sharpened-up Trawlerman and a trainer rivalry with plenty riding on it: the Goodwood Cup has everything
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
'All I'm doing is teasing' - the 'light-hearted' war of words between John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien
icon
Glorious Goodwood
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
'It may well have made the difference' - Thady Gosden believes 1lb weight swing could be big help for Trawlerman in Scandinavia rematch
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Glorious Goodwood
Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup
Gosdens set stage for rematch of Royal Ascot epic with Trawlerman on course for Goodwood Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
'The world would be tuned in' - York relishing possible Ombudsman v Constitution River clash in Juddmonte International
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York Ebor festival
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
'I'm going to lose a big part of my life' - Philippa Cooper left emotional after retiring Sweet William
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Flat racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
Champion European miler Field Of Gold retired from racing
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Flat racing
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
Classics, controversy and shock defeats - the colourful career of Field Of Gold
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Flat racing