Jamie Insole to launch 'forward-thinking Flat racing operation' in Lambourn following split with Richard Newland

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jamie Insole has revealed plans to launch a "forward-thinking Flat racing operation" in Lambourn when his training partnership with Richard Newland comes to an end next month.

Insole joined the licence in December 2023, and the pair have since trained 139 winners across both codes from their Worcestershire base. Witness Stand provided their most notable victory when winning last year’s Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Newland, who won the Grand National with Pineau De Re in 2014, will continue to train under both codes from Urloxhey Stables, although he intends to reduce the number of horses housed at the 87-box yard.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past two and a half years," said Insole. "From a standing start, I established and developed the Flat operation at Urloxhey alongside a fantastic and hard-working team, and together we have enjoyed some memorable successes.

Richard Newland (left) and Jamie Insole Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I will always be grateful to Richard for giving me the opportunity to begin my training career within the partnership. Establishing yourself as a trainer in Britain is no easy task, and that opportunity provided an invaluable platform from which to build the Flat string from the ground up."

Insole will move to Lambourn next month with his partner, racing presenter Jess Stafford, when his own licence begins.

He added: "It has always been my ambition to establish my own training business and build an operation that reflects my own vision. Jess and I are now in the advanced stages of finalising a lease on a state-of-the-art yard in Lambourn, with excellent facilities and access to some of the best gallops in Britain.

"The support we have already received from owners, staff and friends throughout racing has been overwhelming, and it has strengthened our belief in what Jamie Insole Racing can become.

"We look forward to beginning the next chapter in Lambourn and building a successful, ambitious and forward-thinking Flat racing operation."

Read more...

'We've had a great time together' - Richard Newland and Jamie Insole to go separate ways after successful joint-licence stint

'She's in that 'could be anything' category' - unbeaten Diamond Necklace to headline star-studded Aidan O'Brien team at Glorious Goodwood

'I'll put my hands up and say we've made a bit of a mess of it' - Wathnan confident Damysus will return to best in York Stakes

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.