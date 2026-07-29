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Jamie Insole reflects on 'bittersweet' day at Glorious Goodwood and reveals timeline for new training operation
Jamie Insole described watching Tuesday's third-place finish with Witness Stand in the Group 2 Lennox Stakes as a "bittersweet" experience as the end of his training partnership with Richard Newland approaches.
Insole said that he will leave Urloxhey Stables near Droitwich in two weeks, although he will have to wait until the end of the year to launch his own training business in Lambourn.
He joined Newland on the licence at the Worcestershire yard in December 2023, with the pair enjoying notable success under both codes, the highlight coming when Witness Stand won the Lennox last year.
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Published on inTrainers
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