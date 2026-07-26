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'He's taken it to the next level' - the rise of Andrew Balding from those inside the Kingsclere operation
It seemed inevitable one day that Andrew Balding would add his name to the honour roll of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Perhaps the only surprise is that it took him this long.
Over the past 23 years, Balding has been growing his Kingsclere operation into a formidable training empire near Newbury, a yard in which big-race winners have become the norm and the quality of horses is unmatched in Britain.
As anyone with insight into the inner workings of Balding's enterprise will tell you, his success is far from happenstance.
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Published on inTrainers
Last updated
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