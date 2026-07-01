Dan Skelton is 4-6 to smash Martin Pipe's 243-winner record – and his start has been nothing short of extraordinary

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Dan Skelton has made his intentions clear. He wants to smash Martin Pipe's record for most winners in a season – and Britain's champion jumps trainer has made an extraordinary start.

Away from the headline-grabbing Classics and the pageantry and pomp of Royal Ascot, Skelton has been making hay during the first two months of the jumps season.

Pipe's record of 243 winners, achieved in the 1999-2000 season, is looking under serious threat after Skelton declared it a target before the previous campaign had even concluded and he had his hands on his first trainers' championship trophy.