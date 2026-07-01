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Dan Skelton
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Dan Skelton is 4-6 to smash Martin Pipe's 243-winner record – and his start has been nothing short of extraordinary

Trainer hunting down Pipe's tally achieved in the shortened 1990-2000 season

Dan Skelton: trained his 50th winner of the season at Stratford on Monday
Dan Skelton: champion is setting a relentless pace in his quest to surpass Martin Pipe's recordCredit: Getty Images
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Dan Skelton has made his intentions clear. He wants to smash Martin Pipe's record for most winners in a season – and Britain's champion jumps trainer has made an extraordinary start.

Away from the headline-grabbing Classics and the pageantry and pomp of Royal Ascot, Skelton has been making hay during the first two months of the jumps season.

Pipe's record of 243 winners, achieved in the 1999-2000 season, is looking under serious threat after Skelton declared it a target before the previous campaign had even concluded and he had his hands on his first trainers' championship trophy.

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