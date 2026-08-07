Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Charlie Appleby

A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket

A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket

icon
Raceday Intel
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
icon
Reports
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
icon
Reports
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
icon
Godolphin
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
icon
Newmarket July festival
padlock
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
icon
Reports
Doncaster: Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate
Doncaster: Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate
icon
Reports
Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
icon
The Big Story
padlock
Will we spot a future Classic winner at Newmarket this week? The July festival races won by racing's next stars
Will we spot a future Classic winner at Newmarket this week? The July festival races won by racing's next stars
icon
Newmarket July festival
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
icon
Raceday Intel
Yarmouth: Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light
Yarmouth: Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light
icon
Reports
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
icon
Irish Guineas festival
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket

A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket

icon
Raceday Intel
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
icon
Reports
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
icon
Reports
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
icon
Godolphin
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
icon
Reports
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
icon
Godolphin
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
icon
Julian Muscat
padlock
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
icon
Newmarket July festival
padlock
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
icon
Reports
Doncaster: Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate
Doncaster: Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate
icon
Reports
Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
icon
The Big Story
padlock
Will we spot a future Classic winner at Newmarket this week? The July festival races won by racing's next stars
Will we spot a future Classic winner at Newmarket this week? The July festival races won by racing's next stars
icon
Newmarket July festival
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
icon
Raceday Intel
Yarmouth: Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light
Yarmouth: Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light
icon
Reports
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
icon
Irish Guineas festival