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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Charlie Appleby
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News
People
Trainers
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
Raceday Intel
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
Reports
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
Reports
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
Godolphin
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Julian Muscat
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
Newmarket July festival
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Reports
Doncaster: Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate
Reports
Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
The Big Story
Will we spot a future Classic winner at Newmarket this week? The July festival races won by racing's next stars
Newmarket July festival
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
Raceday Intel
Yarmouth: Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light
Reports
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Irish Guineas festival
Home
News
People
Trainers
A 900,000gns Godolphin top lot and William Haggas saddles first runner for Irish Classic-winning owners - today at Newmarket
Raceday Intel
Kempton: 'I was a bit surprised myself' - brother to Rebel's Romance makes stunning start with 21-length debut success
Reports
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
Reports
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
Godolphin
'Newmarket: What he’s achieved to date, I don’t think we’ve ever seen before in a jockey' - Charlie Appleby's high praise after Billy Loughnane treble
Reports
Ranked: Godolphin's most lucrative paydays with high-earning globetrotter Rebel's Romance
Godolphin
Flat racing needs Godolphin at the top of their game - and these dazzling two-year-olds suggest they're back
Julian Muscat
'It's all about the winners - let's keep it going' - William Buick eyes stellar spell for Charlie Appleby after fabulous July festival
Newmarket July festival
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Reports
Doncaster: Trial winner earns free entry into St Leger after Charlie Appleby second-string steals spotlight from 2.2m guineas stablemate
Reports
Charlie Appleby's July festival record is outstanding - but can it paper over a worrying couple of months for the stable?
The Big Story
Will we spot a future Classic winner at Newmarket this week? The July festival races won by racing's next stars
Newmarket July festival
'She holds a strong chance providing she gets a clean trip' - Charlie Appleby and William Buick gunning for Derby and Oaks glory at Saratoga
Raceday Intel
Yarmouth: Perfect day for Charlie Appleby's juveniles as 850,000gns colt makes winning debut in same race won by Shadow Of Light
Reports
Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Irish Guineas festival