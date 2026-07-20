Calandagan's position as King George favourite 'under threat' as Aidan O'Brien believes Benvenuto Cellini has improved since Irish Derby win

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Calandagan’s position as King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes favourite is “definitely under threat” according to Coral, with Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini continuing to attract support for the Saturday showpiece.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained colt was a 5-1 shot for the £2 million midsummer highlight at Ascot last week, but on Monday was shortened again to 5-2 second favourite (from 100-30) after ten horses were confirmed at the five-day declaration stage.

Last year’s King George winner Calandagan heads the betting at 7-4, with Japan Cup runner-up Masquerade Ball eased to 7-2 (from 11-4).

O’Brien believes Benvenuto Cellini, who was controversially deemed a non-runner by the stewards after a stalls incident in the Derby, has stepped forward again since beating his stablemate and Epsom winner Christmas Day by a length and three-quarters at the Curragh last month.

The son of Frankel will be taking on his elders for the first time in the King George, a race won by three-year-olds just twice in the past decade, Enable in 2017 and Adayar four years later.

O’Brien said: “We’re happy with Benvenuto Cellini. Everything has gone well since the Irish Derby and we think he's come forward since then.

“We've always thought this race would suit him. He likes fast ground and he got the trip well at the Curragh. We think he’s a very classy colt.

“It’s a tough race for three-year-olds though, and if he runs we’re going to find out a lot about him.”

Aidan O'Brien: has four of the ten remaining King George entries Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

O’Brien is responsible for four of the remaining entries, with last year’s Arc second and recent Prince of Wales’s runner-up Minnie Hauk priced at 8-1 with Coral, who are offering 100-1 about last year’s dual Derby winner Lambourn and Dante second Action .

The Ballydoyle trainer last won the King George with Highland Reel in 2016, and Galileo (2001) is the only three-year-old among O’Brien’s four King George winners.

O’Brien said: “It’s a very prestigious race but you need to have the right horse for it. Especially if it’s a three-year-old.”

Minnie Hauk (left): chased home Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes last time Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Asked if he could run all four of his entries, O’Brien replied: “It’s possible. We haven’t decided yet. We’ll get through the middle of the week and then we’ll have an idea.

“We were delighted with Minnie Hauk at Royal Ascot. We thought it was one of her best runs and she’s in good form. We know a mile and a half suits her well.

“Lambourn ran well enough in France last time and wasn’t beaten that far, while Action has been in good form since he ran in the Irish Derby.”

All bar one of O’Brien’s 12 Group 1 wins this year have been with three-year-olds, and punters are putting their faith in Benvenuto Cellini against his elders according to Coral.

David Stevens, the firm's head of PR, said: "Calandagan remains favourite to repeat last year's King George success, but that position is definitely under threat from Benvenuto Cellini.

“He's been all the rage for the race, with punters backing the Irish Derby winner to strike another blow for the Classic generation following Constitution River's Coral-Eclipse victory this month.”

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (3.35 Ascot, Saturday)

Coral: 7-4 Calandagan, 5-2 Benvenuto Cellini, 7-2 Masquerade Ball, 6 Goliath, 7 Kalpana, 8 Minnie Hauk, 25 Bay City Roller, 50 Wurttemberg, 100 Action, Lambourn.

Read more . . .

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