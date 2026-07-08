Assessing the top Ballydoyle two-year-olds who can help Aidan O'Brien break his own Group 1 record

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Aidan O'Brien is hunting down his own record of 28 Group 1 winners in a season and is already well on the way to breaking it with 12 top-level victories already this year. The two-year-old Group 1 races are yet to begin but the master trainer has a formidable juvenile team. His standout youngsters include one who features at Newmarket this weekend.

Abraham Lincoln: stars at Newmarket on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Abraham Lincoln makes his highly anticipated return after an impressive winning debut at the Curragh last month, when he landed a maiden by a length and three-quarters.

A son of Wootton Bassett out of the Group 3-winning mare High Celebrity, Abraham Lincoln is one of several O'Brien juveniles entered in Ireland's first two-year-old Group 1 of the season, the Phoenix Stakes, next month.

Before then, he puts his Group credentials on the line in Saturday's Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, for which he is the 5-6 favourite. He is preferred in the market to stablemate Aix La Chapelle, who is 100-30 after also making a winning debut.

Victorious (Ryan Moore) winners of the Queen Mary Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Victorious is a proven performer having won on all three of her starts, most recently producing a two-length success in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot. She was awarded a Racing Post Rating of 109 for that win, the joint-highest by a juvenile this season along with the Clive Cox-trained Orthodox .

Also by Wootton Bassett, Victorious's Royal Ascot victory was her second Pattern success after she followed up her winning debut by landing the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas.

Like Abraham Lincoln, she holds entries in the Phoenix Stakes, the Lowther Stakes at York and the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh in September, which would see her step up to seven furlongs for the first time. She is a half-sister to Sugar Island , who finished third in the Oaks on her latest start.

Great Barrier Reef is another unbeaten Ballydoyle juvenile and like Victorious brought up a hat-trick of wins at Royal Ascot when landing the Coventry Stakes at 6-1. That performance earned him an RPR of 106. He was ridden by Wayne Lordan, with Ryan Moore opting to partner stablemate Confucius.

The No Nay Never colt holds entries in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes and Vincent O'Brien National Stakes, as well as the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster in September.

Sun Goddess has smart form, having finished second in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot before landing the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes. Sent off the 10-11 favourite at Ascot, she travelled strongly and led approaching the final furlong before being caught late by Libertango, who holds an entry in Friday's Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

By Sioux Nation, she was turned out quickly at the Curragh — a route O'Brien has often favoured with his juveniles — and duly gained her first Pattern success with a comfortable victory.

She holds entries in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes and Moyglare Stud Stakes later this season, with those races looking her most likely targets as she bids to make her mark at the highest level.

Carry The Flag: two wins from five starts Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Carry The Flag was arguably the most disappointing of O'Brien's fancied runners at Royal Ascot.

By No Nay Never, he brought smart form into the meeting, having beaten Sun Goddess before finishing a close second to Great Barrier Reef at the Curragh. He shaped as though the drop to five furlongs would suit in the Norfolk Stakes but ultimately finished well beaten.

Carry The Flag bounced back with victory in the Listed Tipperary Stakes at Naas last weekend to get his campaign back on track. He holds an entry in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, in which he could step back up to six furlongs.

Others to note

Alpha was a beaten favourite on her debut but quickly made amends with an emphatic six-length maiden success at the Curragh. The Sea The Stars filly holds a Group 1 entry in the Moyglare Stud Stakes.

Giant Sequoia was another beaten favourite on his debut but also bounced back to win at the second attempt. The son of Frankel, now a leading Derby fancy, holds entries in the Golden Fleece Stakes and the Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

Royal Ascot saw a couple of Ballydoyle's highly regarded juveniles disappoint as beaten favourites. Confucius finished sixth in the Coventry Stakes at 2-1, while Sergei Diaghilev came home ninth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at 11-4.

South Dakota was beaten by Sergei Diaghilev on debut in a Curragh maiden before finishing fourth in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was beaten only a length and a half after being well backed into 100-30.

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