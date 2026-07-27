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Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?
It feels a ridiculous thing to say for a yard that has won eight Classics this season and has been on or around a record-breaking pace for Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year, but is the form of the Aidan O’Brien stable a minor concern heading into Glorious Goodwood?
O’Brien, who will also be well represented at this week's Galway festival, will have plenty of leading players on the Sussex Downs, including Scandinavia in the Goodwood Cup, Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes and Diamond Necklace in the Nassau.
But five winners from 47 runners in the last fortnight, representing an 11 per cent strike-rate, is a drop-off from the usual Ballydoyle dominance.
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Published on inAidan O'Brien
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- The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan
- Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
- Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday with William Buick booked for one of Aidan O'Brien's quartet
- He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?
- The Ballydoyle masterplan: how Aidan O'Brien's quartet will bid to control the King George and quell Calandagan
- Group 1 horses are forged in the heat of battle - and the O'Briens understand that much better than anyone else
- Bow Echo and Gstaad set for third clash as 12 go forward for the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood
- Confirmed runners and riders for the King George at Ascot on Saturday with William Buick booked for one of Aidan O'Brien's quartet
- He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?