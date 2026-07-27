Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Aidan O'Brien
premium

Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?

Aidan O'Brien has a stranglehold over the markets for next year's Classics
Aidan O'Brien: has had a brilliant season, but a comparatively quiet monthCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It feels a ridiculous thing to say for a yard that has won eight Classics this season and has been on or around a record-breaking pace for Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year, but is the form of the Aidan O’Brien stable a minor concern heading into Glorious Goodwood?

O’Brien, who will also be well represented at this week's Galway festival, will have plenty of leading players on the Sussex Downs, including Scandinavia in the Goodwood Cup, Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes and Diamond Necklace in the Nassau.

But five winners from 47 runners in the last fortnight, representing an 11 per cent strike-rate, is a drop-off from the usual Ballydoyle dominance.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAidan O'Brien

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inAidan O'Brien
more inAidan O'Brien