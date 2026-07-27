Aidan O’Brien has been this season’s dominant force again - but are there warning signs flashing over stable form?

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It feels a ridiculous thing to say for a yard that has won eight Classics this season and has been on or around a record-breaking pace for Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year, but is the form of the Aidan O’Brien stable a minor concern heading into Glorious Goodwood?

O’Brien, who will also be well represented at this week's Galway festival, will have plenty of leading players on the Sussex Downs, including Scandinavia in the Goodwood Cup, Gstaad in the Sussex Stakes and Diamond Necklace in the Nassau.

But five winners from 47 runners in the last fortnight, representing an 11 per cent strike-rate, is a drop-off from the usual Ballydoyle dominance.