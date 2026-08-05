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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Wathnan Racing
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Owners
'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
York Ebor festival
The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?
The Big Story
Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
The Big Story
Goodwood: 'If we didn't have a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - Wathnan celebrate 40-minute turnaround in fortunes
Reports
'If we didn't come away with a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - quickfire double eases the tension for Wathnan
Glorious Goodwood
'I'll put my hands up and say we've made a bit of a mess of it' - Wathnan confident Damysus will return to best in York Stakes
Wathnan Racing
'It doesn't get any bigger than this' - Wathnan bidding to break Classic duck in Irish Oaks with Royal Ascot winner
Big-race latest
Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74
Qatar
'More of the same, please' - William Haggas eyes a second Irish Oaks triumph with his Royal Ascot winner
Big-race latest
Home
News
People
Owners
'It would be a pretty complete season' - Wathnan eye York and Group 1 glory after incredible Glorious Goodwood haul
York Ebor festival
The trainer who can't stop winning could now add the Stewards' Cup to his haul - but with which horse?
The Big Story
Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
The Big Story
Goodwood: 'If we didn't have a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - Wathnan celebrate 40-minute turnaround in fortunes
Reports
Four favourites and a talented Golden Mile team - is Friday the day Wathnan launch a monster raid on Glorious Goodwood?
The Big Story
Goodwood: 'If we didn't have a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - Wathnan celebrate 40-minute turnaround in fortunes
Reports
'If we didn't come away with a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - quickfire double eases the tension for Wathnan
Glorious Goodwood
'I'll put my hands up and say we've made a bit of a mess of it' - Wathnan confident Damysus will return to best in York Stakes
Wathnan Racing
'It doesn't get any bigger than this' - Wathnan bidding to break Classic duck in Irish Oaks with Royal Ascot winner
Big-race latest
Former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, dies at the age of 74
Qatar
'More of the same, please' - William Haggas eyes a second Irish Oaks triumph with his Royal Ascot winner
Big-race latest