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19:45 Windsor
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JP McManus
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News
People
Owners
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
Jump racing
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
Raceday Intel
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Reports
‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
Sales reports
‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree
Sales reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
Reports
‘Ask me in 12 months if he was value’ - JP McManus splashes €820,000 on talented pair at the Goffs Punchestown Sale
Sales reports
'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
Britain
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
Grand National festival
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Irish point-to-point
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
Denis Harney
From point-to-points to champion jockey: Harry Cobden's path to wearing the green and gold silks of JP McManus
Harry Cobden
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Stuart Riley
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
JP McManus
'Don't think it was all plain sailing - there were times when I couldn't believe how stupid I had been'
The Big Read
Home
News
People
Owners
€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?
Jump racing
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
Raceday Intel
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Reports
‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
Sales reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
Reports
‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
Sales reports
‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree
Sales reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
Reports
‘Ask me in 12 months if he was value’ - JP McManus splashes €820,000 on talented pair at the Goffs Punchestown Sale
Sales reports
'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
Britain
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
Grand National festival
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Irish point-to-point
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
Denis Harney
From point-to-points to champion jockey: Harry Cobden's path to wearing the green and gold silks of JP McManus
Harry Cobden
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Stuart Riley
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
JP McManus
'Don't think it was all plain sailing - there were times when I couldn't believe how stupid I had been'
The Big Read