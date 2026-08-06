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JP McManus

€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?

€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?

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Jump racing
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
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Raceday Intel
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
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Reports
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‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
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Sales reports
‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree
‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree
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Sales reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
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Reports
‘Ask me in 12 months if he was value’ - JP McManus splashes €820,000 on talented pair at the Goffs Punchestown Sale
‘Ask me in 12 months if he was value’ - JP McManus splashes €820,000 on talented pair at the Goffs Punchestown Sale
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Sales reports
'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
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Britain
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
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Grand National festival
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Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
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Irish point-to-point
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
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Denis Harney
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From point-to-points to champion jockey: Harry Cobden's path to wearing the green and gold silks of JP McManus
From point-to-points to champion jockey: Harry Cobden's path to wearing the green and gold silks of JP McManus
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Harry Cobden
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
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Stuart Riley
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How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
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JP McManus
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'Don't think it was all plain sailing - there were times when I couldn't believe how stupid I had been'
'Don't think it was all plain sailing - there were times when I couldn't believe how stupid I had been'
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The Big Read
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€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?

€500,000 JP McManus recruit joins Dan Skelton - where have the other six-figure purchases from the Goffs Punchestown sale gone?

icon
Jump racing
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
JP McManus aiming to break new ground as pair bid to give leading owner a first Goodwood winner
icon
Raceday Intel
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
icon
Reports
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‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
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Sales reports
'He wouldn't let me see him' - how an afternoon nap for Istabraq told JP McManus all he needed to know about Aidan O'Brien
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Reports
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‘At least we’re still talking!’ - Mullins and McManus trade blows at lively Derby Sale opener
icon
Sales reports
‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree
‘I think the vendors must be happy!’ - JP McManus in flying form with €1.075 million Arkle Sale spree
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Sales reports
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
Punchestown: Mark Walsh signs off from JP McManus role in style on Saratoga as Padraig Roche gains first Grade 1 win
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Reports
‘Ask me in 12 months if he was value’ - JP McManus splashes €820,000 on talented pair at the Goffs Punchestown Sale
‘Ask me in 12 months if he was value’ - JP McManus splashes €820,000 on talented pair at the Goffs Punchestown Sale
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Sales reports
'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
'I don't think there's a place for good to firm on a Grade 1 jumps track' - Sir AP McCoy ignites row over Sandown ground
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Britain
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
'This time we came fully loaded' - JP McManus celebrates as Aintree gamble I Am Maximus wins a vintage Grand National
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Grand National festival
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Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
Gigginstown may have scaled back their pointing presence but McManus, Acheson and Bartlett are keen advocates
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Irish point-to-point
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
Harry Cobden, JP McManus and the case against retained riders - as told by Ruby Walsh
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Denis Harney
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From point-to-points to champion jockey: Harry Cobden's path to wearing the green and gold silks of JP McManus
From point-to-points to champion jockey: Harry Cobden's path to wearing the green and gold silks of JP McManus
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Harry Cobden
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
Just the 288 winners for Sean Bowen? A Gold Cup horse rated 130 for JP McManus? Here's what I found on the Santa lists of racing's finest
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Stuart Riley
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How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
How JP McManus built an empire like no other - and then changed course to stay at the top
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JP McManus
padlock
'Don't think it was all plain sailing - there were times when I couldn't believe how stupid I had been'
'Don't think it was all plain sailing - there were times when I couldn't believe how stupid I had been'
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The Big Read
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