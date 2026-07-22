He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion

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Frankie Dettori has earned his title as the king of the comeback and one bookmaker has gone just 4-1 the legendary jockey does it again and dons the purple silks of his employer Amo Racing to ride competitively before the end of 2027.

The 55-year-old, who officially retired from the saddle five months ago, making yet another return would rank as an unlikely possibility for many, but with speculation around the future of David Egan, Betway offer just 4-1 Dettori dusts off his saddle.

"Frankie has certainly been the comeback king over the years, with more than one retirement U-turn, so you could never truly rule out a return to the saddle at some stage," said Betway spokesman Lewis Knowles.

Dettori's last ride in the UK was a winning one for Kia Joorabchian's Amo team, when King Of Steel claimed the Champion Stakes at Ascot in October 2023. He had initially said he would retire at the end of 2023 but then went on to ride in the United States for nearly two years.

Dettori was announced as a global brand ambassador for Amo in October last year, before riding at the Breeders' Cup meeting for the final time.

Frankie Dettori with Kia Joorabchian and King Of Steel's trainer Roger Varian after the Champion Stakes in 2023 Credit: Mark Cranham

"His relationship with Kia Joorabchian and the Amo Racing operation is seemingly going from strength to strength, and with a retained rider vacancy very much open, it's certainly not beyond the realms of possibility that we could see him in those purple silks once again," added Knowles.

Dettori, who rode more than 3,300 winners in a feted career, last rode competitively in Brazil on February 1. The following month his bankruptcy was extended by 12 months after he was ruled to have not complied with orders requiring him to make full disclosure of his assets.

He has more recently been recovering from four broken ribs suffered in a car crash near Newmarket but is aiming to ride at Doncaster in September in the Leger Legends race, which raises money for the Injured Jockeys' Fund.

Amo, headed by powerful football agent and adviser Joorabchian, have shaken up the racehorse sales in recent years with big-money spending sprees as they look to compete against the sport's superpowers.

David Egan will continue to ride for Amo Racing but not always as first-choice Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The operation has generated headlines and interest, not least around their jockey arrangements, with the status of Egan at the centre of much focus.

He is set to continue riding for Amo despite a report in the Daily Mail suggesting he had resigned from his position as number one rider for the operation.

Egan has been booked to partner a Listed runner for Amo at Ascot on Friday, the Charlie Fellowes-trained Treasurer in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes, and is also provisionally engaged to ride several Amo-owned horses at Goodwood next week.

The Racing Post understands Egan will continue to ride for Amo, but the owners will adopt a best available policy for their big-race runners.

Betway's market has Dettori at 4-1 to ride an Amo horse in the UK before the end of the 2027 Flat season.

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