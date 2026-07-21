'I'll put my hands up and say we've made a bit of a mess of it' - Wathnan confident Damysus will return to best in York Stakes

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Wathnan Racing are confident that Damysus will return to his brilliant best when stepping up in trip in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

The son of Frankel looked set for a productive season when blowing his rivals away in the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket's Craven meeting in April, but he has struggled to recapture that form in two starts since.

The colt's subsequent runs have both come in Group 1 company at a mile, with a sixth in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury followed by a fifth in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, when he could never land a blow behind 50-1 outsider Ten Bob Tony.

Wathnan's adviser Richard Brown believes stepping up to a mile and two and a half furlongs will be of huge benefit this weekend and is backing the John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old to bounce back.

Brown said: “I’ll put my hands up and say we’ve made a bit of a mess of it with him, going down the Derby route last year and then the mile route, and now we are back at a mile and a quarter.

“Damysus was impressive in the Earl of Sefton and at that point he showed plenty of zip so we wanted to give him a crack at a mile. We’ve tried it and it didn’t work, so we’re going back up in trip.”

Richard Brown on Wathnan Racing duty at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The York Stakes line-up is set to include the last two Dante winners Item and Pride Of Arras, the latter beating Damysus into second in 2025.

Brown added: “It’s terrible to say we are still learning about a four-year-old, but we are and hopefully we’ll find out a bit more about him on Saturday. We think a mile and quarter is his trip – it’s just taken us a long time to get there. It looks a good race and it will tell us where we’re at.”

James Doyle will be at York to ride Damysus, with Jamie Spencer booked for the ride on the Wathnan-owned Alta Regina in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes at Ascot on the same afternoon.

Spencer partnered the two-year-old daughter of Sioux Nation to a debut win at Lingfield before she ran sixth in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Brown said: “This has been the plan we made straight after Royal Ascot for Alta Regina. She was impressive first time out at Lingfield after which Ascot was the place to go."

He added: “We always thought we would be going six [furlongs] with her, and that was the impression we got at Royal Ascot where it is a very stiff five furlongs in the Queen Mary."

Beyond Saturday, Wathnan have a decent team heading to Goodwood next week, including star sprinter Night Raider.

Temple Stakes winner Night Raider heads to Goodwood next Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Brown said: “Night Raider in the King George Qatar Stakes would be one of our main chances at Glorious Goodwood. He ran in it last year and won his side, but was drawn away from the main action. Ascot is not his track and we think returning to Goodwood over a fast five should play to his strengths.“

He added: “We also have Haatem in the Bentinck Conditions Stakes. He has a good chance, while we also have a fair sprinkling of runners in the handicaps.”

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