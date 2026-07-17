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Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance retired after nine top-level wins and £12 million in prize-money
Rebel's Romance, one of Godolphin's most prolific superstars with nine top-level successes around the world, has been retired following his victory at Newmarket last week.
The eight-year-old earned more than £12 million in prize-money and won 22 of his 32 races, including the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes at the July course last time.
His trainer Charlie Appleby said: “We always knew this day would come, but it’s nevertheless a very sad day for everyone at Moulton Paddocks and Godolphin as a whole.
"Rebel’s Romance has proved an outstanding horse for so many years and has taken us on a journey that we will never forget."
Read these next:
'He's like a pet' - Rebel’s Romance refuses to wilt as he digs deep for a 22nd career success in the Princess of Wales’s Stakes
'He's a horse of a lifetime' - Godolphin stalwart Rebel's Romance claims 21st win of his career
'They gave me free rein' - Frankie Dettori steers globetrotting stalwart Rebel's Romance to his 20th career victory
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