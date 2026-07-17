Godolphin globetrotter Rebel's Romance retired after nine top-level wins and £12 million in prize-money

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Rebel's Romance , one of Godolphin's most prolific superstars with nine top-level successes around the world, has been retired following his victory at Newmarket last week.

The eight-year-old earned more than £12 million in prize-money and won 22 of his 32 races, including the Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes at the July course last time.

His trainer Charlie Appleby said: “We always knew this day would come, but it’s nevertheless a very sad day for everyone at Moulton Paddocks and Godolphin as a whole.

"Rebel’s Romance has proved an outstanding horse for so many years and has taken us on a journey that we will never forget."

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