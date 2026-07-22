David Egan to continue riding for Amo Racing despite reports of resigning from retained position

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

David Egan will continue to ride for Amo Racing despite reports suggesting he had resigned from his position as number one rider for the operation.

A report by the Daily Mail on Tuesday night suggested Egan had severed his retainer with Kia Joorabchian’s operation.

Egan has been booked to partner a Listed runner for Amo at Ascot on Friday in the Charlie Fellowes-trained Treasurer in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes.

The Racing Post understands Egan will continue to ride for Amo Racing, but the owners will adopt a best available policy for their big-race runners.

Egan rode out for Amo's retained trainer Kevin Philippart de Foy on the Al Bahathri in Newmarket on Wednesday morning, as well as Michael Bell, Richard Spencer and Tom Clover.

David Egan riding out for Kevin Philippart de Foy in Newmarket on Wednesday morning Credit: David Milnes (racingpost.com/photos)

Egan was announced as Amo's number one in December 2023, replacing Kevin Stott, and in June last year had his contract extended to the end of 2026. It was extended again in October to the end of 2028.

He has ridden two Group 1 winners for Amo, steering Power Blue to success in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August and the Adrian Murray-trained stablemate Arizona Blaze to victory in the Flying Five at the same track the following month.

Rowan Scott, who in December joined Amo’s list of retained jockeys until the end of the 2026 season, is jocked up on Ghostwriter for the operation in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

Scott took his first Group 1 ride for Amo Racing on Cathedral, who finished fifth in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket last October.

Rossa Ryan, a previous Amo number one, rode two winners for the operation led by Joorabchian at the Curragh on Sunday, including the Group 2 success of Power Blue in the Minstrel Stakes.

Amo has a runner at three different tracks on Thursday, with Scott, Donagh O’Connor and Danny Muscutt taking the mounts at Southwell, Leopardstown and Yarmouth.

Read more . . .

Tom Marquand produces thrilling last-gasp surge on Maltese Cross to deny Amo Racing's Ancient Egypt in Grand Prix de Paris

'Frankie is going to get himself stuck in, this is not a part-time job' - Kia Joorabchian on teaming up with the 'Messi' of horseracing

He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.