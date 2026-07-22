Amo Racing's revolving door: the many comings and goings of trainers and jockeys since Kia Joorabchian's major expansion

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With Amo Racing set to implement a best available rider policy following mounting speculation about the position of retained rider David Egan, we take a look at the operation's trainer, jockey and senior staff changes since owner Kia Joorabchian significantly increased his investment in 2021.

Trainers

Ralph Beckett had several winners for Amo as they began to expand but a first split occurred in 2021, when Joorabchian said the pair were failing to see eye to eye . At the time, Joorabchian added: "I think he's a very good trainer. A lot of the old-style trainers have different ways of training and maybe we're a younger, newer type of company that has a slightly different method and sometimes it doesn't work with everybody. It's okay, there's nothing wrong with that."

That relationship was subsequently mended and in 2024 Beckett was sent the Tattersalls Book 1 sale-topping 4.4 million guineas filly Partying to train. However, the filly was removed from Beckett's yard while an unraced two-year-old and has not yet made her debut.

Dave Loughnane also played a key role in the operation's expansion and Go Bears Go became the flagship horse of the partnership. Sent to Loughnane as a juvenile, he provided the trainer with his first Group 2 success in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh before finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

While Loughnane still has Amo runners in his stable, at the end of 2022 and in early 2023 a number of the operation's horses were removed. That included King Of Steel, who went to Roger Varian, and Go Bears Go, who went to Wesley Ward. However, Go Bears Go did rejoin Loughnane in August 2024.

Under the guidance of Varian, King Of Steel won the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2023 and later that year landed the Champion Stakes, one of the most prestigious Group 1s in the calendar.

Roger Varian with Frankie Dettori and Kia Joorabchian after King Of Steel's victory in the Champion Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

However, Joorabchian's relationship with Varian ended in acrimonious fashion following a gallops injury suffered by King Of Steel as he was preparing for his four-year-old campaign, with all Amo horses subsequently removed from his yard.

Dominic Ffrench Davis joined Amo's training ranks in 2023 and saddled 16 winners from 93 runners for the operation in Britain that year. Many of his horses came via Robson Aguiar's pre-training yard. When Raphael Freire was granted a trainer's licence by the BHA in 2024, he took over a number of Ffrench Davis's Amo horses in Lambourn.

Alongside running a pre-training yard, Aguiar also acted as a bloodstock agent before being granted a training licence in 2025. Most notably, Aguiar sourced and co-owned Bucanero Fuerte, who won the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in 2023 to provide Joorabchian with his first Group 1 winner.

Bucanero Fuerte with David Egan and Kia Joorabchian Credit: Patrick McCann

In May this year it emerged that a number of horses were being removed from Aguiar's yard, although Joorabchian played down suggestions of a rift, saying the situation had been "blown completely out of context".

Some of the horses were transferred to Newmarket and into the care of Kevin Philippart de Foy, who in July 2025 was announced as Amo Racing’s new retained trainer , a role which saw him take over from Freire at the lavishly refurbished Freemason Lodge.

Philippart de Foy has saddled more Amo Racing runners than any other British trainer this year, while the likes of Charlie Johnston, George Boughey, David Simcock and Charlie Clover are also on the scoresheet.

In Ireland, Aguiar, who enjoyed his biggest success as a trainer this month when the Amo Racing-owned Power Blue landed the Group 2 Minstrel Stakes at the Curragh, remains Amo's principal trainer, with Adrian Murray having previously enjoyed plenty of success for the operation.

Jockeys

Amo Racing's approach to jockeys has evolved alongside the operation's rapid expansion, with several high-profile riders filling the role of retained jockey.

Rossa Ryan became Amo's first retained rider in 2021. He enjoyed immediate success, partnering 26 winners from 129 rides in Britain for Amo that year at a 20 per cent strike-rate. He followed up with 20 winners from 103 rides in 2022 before his contract was terminated by mutual consent in September. He still takes occasional rides for Amo and was victorious for them on Power Blue last weekend.

Power Blue wins the Minstrel Stakes under Rossa Ryan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Kevin Stott was appointed in Ryan's place after leaving his role as stable jockey to Kevin Ryan, and he quickly delivered a string of high-profile successes in the Amo colours.

The partnership came within touching distance of Classic glory when King Of Steel finished a close second to Auguste Rodin in the Derby before the pair gained compensation with success in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, the relationship unravelled later during the Irish Champions Festival. Bucanero Fuerte could finish only third in the National Stakes before King Of Steel was beaten into fourth in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

After the race, Joorabchian publicly criticised Stott in an interview with RTE, saying the jockey had "made a couple of mistakes" and that King Of Steel "wasn't given the best chance to win".

Days later Stott revealed he had been informed by text message that his contract would not be renewed, bringing his spell as Amo's retained jockey to an abrupt end .

David Egan: will continue to ride for Amo Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

David Egan was announced as Amo Racing's retained jockey in December 2023, replacing Stott. His initial deal was extended until the end of 2026 in June last year before being lengthened again four months later to run until the end of 2028.

Egan has ridden two Group 1 winners for Amo, partnering Power Blue to victory in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh in August before steering the Adrian Murray-trained Arizona Blaze to success in the Flying Five at the same track the following month.

Rowan Scott also joined Amo's roster of retained jockeys in December, signing a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

Racing managers

Kia Joorabchian and Frankie Dettori Credit: Edward Whitaker

Amo Racing has seen regular changes in its senior management as the operation has expanded. Emily Scott oversaw Amo's day-to-day racing operation during their rapid growth before leaving at the end of 2022, with Tom Pennington succeeding her as racing and operations manager until late 2023, when he was replaced by Amy Drummond.

The outfit made their highest-profile appointment yet in April this year when Frankie Dettori was named their global brand ambassador. Dettori, who retired from race-riding in Brazil in February, helps oversee Amo's growing international operation.

Dettori's return to racing will not be confined to the office, however, with the 55-year-old set to make a one-off comeback in the Leger Legends race in September.

Bookmakers have him at 4-1 to ride for Amo in Britain before the end of 2027.

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