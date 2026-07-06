Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?

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Two months have passed since the British Flat jockeys' championship got under way on 2,000 Guineas day at Newmarket and the title race is starting to gather pace.

We take a look at the latest order, with Billy Loughnane the big mover as he now leads the championship by one ahead of reigning champion Oisin Murphy, while Saffie Osborne is still not quoted in the betting despite remaining in the top five.

Wins to rides: 29-189

Strike-rate: 15 per cent

Best championship odds: Still not quoted in markets

Saffie Osborne: enjoying a strong season Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Osborne's June was down on May but still rated a fairly successful month, with the 24-year-old recording the sixth-best month of her career in terms of earnings after bagging a cool £300,508 in prize-money.

She did not get an elusive first Royal Ascot winner, although she can count herself unlucky after Touleen finished second in the Coronation Stakes, while Symbol Of Majesty also hit the crossbar in the Sandringham Stakes.

Her biggest success of the month came aboard Room Service for father Jamie in a valuable 7f handicap on Northumberland Plate day at Newcastle, while punters who blindly backed all of Osborne's mounts endured a tougher time after May's £68.32 profit to a £1 level stake turned into an £11.57 loss in June.

What is also noticeable is the drop in the spread of owners using Osborne's services. That figure fell to 18 in the last fortnight of June, down from 31 during the corresponding period in May, although a return to some of the bigger summer meetings could see that number climb again.

Wins to rides: 39-194

Strike-rate: 20 per cent

Best championship odds: 50-1 (from 33 at the end of May), William Hill

Cieren Fallon: still remains with a fighting chance of reaching his 200 winners target for 2026 Credit: Getty Images

Having set himself the target of riding 200 winners this year, Fallon remains firmly on course despite June being quieter than his standout month 12 months ago.

The two-time champion apprentice still boasts the joint-highest strike-rate among those towards the top of the standings alongside Oisin Murphy.

Although it was only his seventh-best month in terms of winners, June was actually his second-best for prize-money, with Fallon notching £351,292 in earnings. His biggest success came aboard Tenability in a Listed race at Goodwood for William Haggas, while Al Aasy added another Listed success at Beverley.

Royal Ascot failed to yield a winner, although Fallon also hit the crossbar with seconds in both the Wolferton Stakes and the King George V Stakes. With his strike-rate showing no signs of slowing, he remains well placed to keep chipping away at that 200-winner target.

Wins to rides: 43-244

Strike-rate: 18 per cent

Best championship odds: 20-1 (from 12 at the end of May), William Hill

Rossa Ryan: enjoyed a successful Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Rossa Ryan remained in third spot after a quieter June, with three fewer winners than in May and total prize-money dropping by just over £100,000. He has, however, started this month on the front foot after landing the Distaff at Sandown aboard Secret Of Life.

Royal Ascot proved the highlight of the month as Ryan notched two winners, partnering Daiquiri Bay to victory in the Copper Horse Stakes before following up aboard Orthodox in the Norfolk Stakes.

While June did not quite match the heights of May, he remains firmly in the hunt as the championship gathers pace.

Wins to rides: 50-253

Strike-rate: 20 per cent

Best championship odds: 8-11 (from 4-7 at the end of May, bet365

Oisin Murphy: bidding for a sixth jockeys' championship Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Five-time champion Oisin Murphy is second in the title race but remains the market leader to retain his crown. He had expected Loughnane, in particular, to be a big threat to his dominance, which is proving to be an accurate prediction.

June brought a marginal dip in winners at 24 in Britain, one fewer than in May, although there were still notable highlights along the way. Bay City Roller provided another big-race success in what remains a tightly fought title race.

Royal Ascot proved rather frustrating overall, but Murphy was saved by a winner aboard Giavellotto in the Hardwicke Stakes.

With the championship still in its early stages, he continues to give himself a chance of a sixth championship, and he is only one off the pace set by Loughnane.

Wins to rides: 51-292

Strike-rate: 17 per cent

Best championship odds: Evens (from 2-1 at the end of May), bet365

Billy Loughnane: leads the way in his bid for a first jockeys' championship Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

After a big-race breakthrough in the 2,000 Guineas in May, it was an even stronger month for Billy Loughnane in June, who now leads the jockeys' championship after a double at Ayr on Sunday. He remains among those with the most rides of the leading contenders and has shortened further in his bid for a first title.

Unlike the other members of the top five from May, he improved on his opening salvo in June with the month ranking as his third best on record. June also saw him break the £1 million barrier in total earnings, finishing on £1,078,502 and comfortably surpassing his previous best by more than £400,000.

The month was underpinned by Royal Ascot success, including Bow Echo in the St James’s Palace Stakes, alongside further big-race wins with King Of Cloughan and Libertango. With momentum on his side, he looks set to remain right in the thick of the championship battle.

Read more here

Who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first month? The top five features a rider not quoted in the betting

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