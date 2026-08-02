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Jockeys
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'We'll miss him like mad' - Angus Gold pays tribute to Jim Crowley and outlines Shadwell jockey strategy moving forwards

Jim Crowley and Angus Gold debrief at Newmarket
Angus Gold: "He was very good behind the scenes, riding work and getting to know the horses"Credit: Edward Whitaker
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Angus Gold hailed Jim Crowley as "a top-class team player" after the former champion jockey announced his retirement, paying tribute to a decade of loyal service and saying his contribution to Shadwell stretched far beyond the winners he rode on the track.

Crowley, 48, has been forced to call time on his riding career after the serious injuries he suffered in a fall at York last September, bringing an end to a hugely successful spell as Shadwell's retained rider.

Shadwell's racing manager said: "It's very sad he couldn’t go out on his own terms, but he's been a fantastic jockey for us and we'll miss him like mad. I'd just like to thank him for everything he did for us, and we'll all enjoy the memories together.

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