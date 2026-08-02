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'We'll miss him like mad' - Angus Gold pays tribute to Jim Crowley and outlines Shadwell jockey strategy moving forwards
Angus Gold hailed Jim Crowley as "a top-class team player" after the former champion jockey announced his retirement, paying tribute to a decade of loyal service and saying his contribution to Shadwell stretched far beyond the winners he rode on the track.
Crowley, 48, has been forced to call time on his riding career after the serious injuries he suffered in a fall at York last September, bringing an end to a hugely successful spell as Shadwell's retained rider.
Shadwell's racing manager said: "It's very sad he couldn’t go out on his own terms, but he's been a fantastic jockey for us and we'll miss him like mad. I'd just like to thank him for everything he did for us, and we'll all enjoy the memories together.
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Published on inJockeys
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- 'It's a shame he's got to go out like this' - Oisin Murphy and William Buick lead tributes to retiring Jim Crowley
- From Battaash to Baaeed - five of the best horses who helped shape Jim Crowley's career
- 'Hardest decision of my life' - Jim Crowley announces retirement from riding and reveals plan to start training
- Danny Mullins fined €3,000 and Willie Mullins €500 after stewards take dim view of actions in Galway Hurdle preliminaries
- Dan King is not the first young rider to take the big stage by storm recently - meet three who did the same