Verdict on Christophe Soumillon appeal against eight-day ban expected on Thursday afternoon

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An outcome to Christophe Soumillon’s appeal against an eight-day ban for riding Puerto Rico to benefit stablemate Gstaad is expected on Thursday afternoon following the hearing of closing arguments.

The appeal hearing into the manoeuvres made in the home straight of the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month concluded on Thursday after overrunning last week.

During Friday’s sessions, Soumillon’s impassioned defence included claims he had heard opponents clipping heels, was in search of better ground, was being “aggressively” pressured by rivals, and was seeking to avoid an area where noisy children had been present earlier in the day when steering away from the inside rail.

Louis Weston, representing the BHA, said the appeal came down to how Soumillon’s ride appeared to be at odds with what would be expected of a top-level rider in a Group 1 race, including when checking over his shoulder in the final stages of the contest.

"This is the crux of this appeal and it’s answered by what we expect a jockey as skilled as Mr Soumillon to do and what he did do," he said. “If you have a clear run you would want to keep it. You would not want to run into trouble, you wouldn’t want to get into conflict with another horse, you would want to make life harder for your opponents.

Bow Echo: edged Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“Mr Soumillon instead rides in an opposite way to what you would expect. Look at the looks. He is clearly looking to see what is happening. What he is doing is checking where Gstaad is.”

The BHA had failed to make the case that Soumillon’s riding had been done with intent to advantage Gstaad, who went on to finish second to Bow Echo, according to Rory Mac Neice, who represented the rider.

Mac Neice said there had always been room on the inside rail for a horse to go through and that TurfTrax data showed the ground was better where Puerto Rico had raced away from the rail.

He added: “There are no allegations he was instructed to ride for another Coolmore horse. The BHA’s case is Mr Soumillon decided this all by himself - he was not asked to do it.

“That would have required him to have acted completely out of character. It’s inherently implausible that someone of Mr Soumillon’s competitive nature would unilaterally and on his own ride for another horse. The BHA is inviting you to infer that Mr Soumillon on a frolic of his own decided to ride for the benefit of Mr Moore within seconds of the race starting.”

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