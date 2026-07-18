'The Oaks was a funny race' - Ryan Moore hoping beaten Epsom favourite can bounce back in 'very open' Irish Oaks

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Ryan Moore expects beaten Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart will be "a different filly" on her retrieval mission at the Curragh today.

His mount won the Cheshire Oaks in May and was sent off 7-4 market leader at Epsom, only to trail in sixth behind Thundering On, beaten more than 18 lengths.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly wears cheekpieces for the first time in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (4.35 ) this afternoon and her jockey said in his World Pool blog: "While it was disappointing that she finished down the field that day given she was favourite, it was unusual conditions this year and I’d be hopeful we’ll see a different filly this time.

Amelia Earhart (Ryan Moore) on her way to winning the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"The Oaks was a funny race, we didn’t go that quick, and I’m not sure how literally you should take the form. It was messy and I’m looking forward to seeing what she can do this time.

"She’s still got plenty to prove but she’ll like being back at the Curragh and the headgear could help too."

Moore is aiming to win the Irish Oaks for the fifth time and believes it is "a very open race".

He said: "You’ve got Thundering On, who was very impressive in the Oaks but then beaten in the Pretty Polly. Again, though, I’m not sure how much substance there is to the Pretty Polly, and she can be given another chance.

Thundering On was an impressive winner of the Oaks Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"Then there’s Earth Shot, who did well in the circumstances to beat Johanna Walsh in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot. There was a bit of interference with a loose horse that day and Johanna Walsh probably ended up in front a little earlier than Dylan [Browne McMonagle] would have liked, so she’s got claims of reversing that form.

"Rebel Moon, who won the trial for this in Naas a couple of weeks ago, looks like being quite a nice filly. Jim Bolger runs the Munster Oaks winner Sparan Nua who remains unbeaten in three starts and then there’s Inis Mor who ran well in the French Oaks too."

Of O'Brien's other contenders, Moore said: "Beautify is a big price considering she wasn’t beaten far in the Pretty Polly, Composing could bounce back from Ascot considering that race wasn’t run to her liking and Sugar Island was third in the Oaks. It looks very open."

Ryan Moore's assessment of his other rides

Speakers Corner, Juddmonte 'Lead Artist' Irish EBF Maiden (1.10)

He is one of three well-bred colts by Wootton Bassett in here. He’s out of a Galileo mare and I’m hoping he’ll make up into a nice colt. It will be interesting to see what he does first time. Dermot Weld’s Porto Vecchio is well-bred too and looks good on paper, while I think they quite liked Ger Lyons’ horse, Anchor Road, when that ran first time up, so he is likely to be better than he showed that day.

Pink Coral, Hailey Equine Irish Fillies Maiden (1.40)

On her run at Leopardstown two starts back Pink Coral should go okay, but she was disappointing the last day. I’ve not ridden her yet, so don’t know a great deal, but it looks like she’ll need to bounce back to form to get involved here.

Rhapsody, Al Shira'aa Racing Meadow Court Stakes (2.15)

I don’t know much about Rhapsody but it looks like a nice ride to get for William Haggas. She ran well at Royal Ascot off a mark of 92, which was promising, but this is a Group 3 and it’s a fair step up in class. Hopefully she can run well.

Charles Darwin, Tulfarris Hotel And Golf Resort Sapphire Stakes (3.25)

Charles Darwin kicked off the season with a win but has been slightly disappointing since. I think coming back to the Curragh will suit him and hopefully a return to five furlongs will help, but there’s no guarantee.

Charles Darwin winning the Committed Stakes at Navan in April Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Confucius, GAIN Railway Stakes (4.00)

Confucius ran respectably in the Coventry and was then beaten here just 11 days afterwards. That was quite a quick turnaround from Royal Ascot, and I don’t think we saw the best of him that day – I think we’re better than that. He sets the standard on his best form, so if we see the right Confucius turn up, he can hopefully win.

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