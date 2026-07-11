Ryan Moore questions Almeraq and believes Mission Central and Satono Reve 'set the standard' in July Cup

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Ryan Moore believes Aidan O'Brien's Mission Central and Japanese raider Satono Reve set the standard for Saturday's Group 1 July Cup as he prepares to partner the King Charles III Stakes winner at Newmarket.

Mission Central is one of four Royal Ascot winners in the field, with Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes hero Almeraq , Commonwealth Cup scorer Venetian Sun and Wokingham winner Double Rush also lining up.

Speaking in his World Pool blog , Moore said of Mission Central, who is a 6-1 chance: "He put up a very solid performance in the King Charles III Stakes to beat older horses and international runners.

"That was a big step up in class given his previous run came in Listed company and he handled it very well. He's unbeaten at six furlongs, having won three times at the trip as a two-year-old, so that should be no issue, and I think he'll be fine on the track too.

"This will be a slightly different race to Ascot, as it's a smaller field and I expect it to be more tactical. They probably won't go as fast. On the figures, he must be bang there, and I'm looking forward to riding him."

Mission Central and Ryan Moore after winning the King Charles III Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

With Moore committed to Mission Central, Christophe Lemaire has been booked to ride Satono Reve. The Frenchman partnered the seven-year-old to victory in the Group 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen in March, the only previous occasion he has ridden the Japanese sprinter, and it will be just his second ride at Newmarket.

Assessing the race, Moore believes Satono Reve is the chief danger.

He said: "Along with my horse, Satono Reve probably sets the standard, even though he finished just behind Almeraq at Ascot.

"Almeraq was a surprise winner that day, but it was a bit of a strange race. We went quite steady and everything happened up the middle of the track. I was on Satono Reve and we were drawn a bit away from it, so had to come across to get involved, so I think he was a bit unlucky."

Almeraq (blue) and Satono Reve (green) face off again in the July Cup Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Moore also questioned whether the July course would play to Almeraq's strengths, despite the William Haggas-trained colt's Royal Ascot success.

He said: "Almeraq is still open to improvement, though I'm not convinced the July course will definitely suit him, while it certainly holds no fears for Satono Reve. I worked him on the track last year and he was very comfortable on it, and he'll like the fast ground too.

"Venetian Sun is the likely favourite. She won the Commonwealth Cup well and has looked good over six furlongs this season, but I would say there's a bit of a question mark over this quicker ground, and the track, where she’ll be running downhill.

Ryan Moore's assessment of his other rides

Abraham Lincoln: looking to remain unbeaten Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Haffner , Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes (1.40 )

He ran a good race on debut a couple of weeks ago, where he was second to a good horse that I ride later on the card, Abraham Lincoln. He now steps up from six to seven furlongs, which I feel will suit him, and his chance here looks obvious in a small field of mainly unraced horses.

Wechaad , Weatherbys Handicap (2.52 )

He is backing up here having finished seventh in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot. It’s the first time I’ve ridden him, so I don’t know too much, but his mark remains unchanged from Ascot and he will hopefully get involved if taking another step forward.

Supido , Betway Bunbury Cup (3.25 )

I’m on Supido in what looks a fairly open Bunbury Cup. His form from Chester this season isn’t bad, but he’ll have to step up on his last run at Newcastle, where he finished midfield. He was slowly away that day, though.

Abraham Lincoln , Boodles Superlative Stakes (4.00 )

He was an expensive colt who’s nicely bred, so hopefully he makes up into a good one. He won nicely on debut at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago and is now stepping up in trip, which will suit. We like him, but it’s a hard race to get a handle on given they’re all relatively lightly raced. Al Hudaiba is maybe the obvious danger, but we won’t have seen the best of any of them yet.

Exposure , Debenhams Handicap (5.10 )

He was beaten at Newmarket last time over a mile. He’s been dropped a pound and is coming back in trip here. Hopefully he can take a step forward, which is very possible given he’s only had the one run for John & Thady Gosden.

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