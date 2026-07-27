Rowan Scott suspended for 40 days following fourth breach of whip-related rules

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jockey Rowan Scott has been hit with a 40-day suspension after a fourth breach of the whip rules in six months.

Scott, who is retained by Amo Racing, was issued the penalty under the totting-up procedure, with nine days of the ban suspended for six months or 200 rides.

The trigger for the lengthy suspension came at Pontefract on June 29 when Scott went one over the six-strike limit aboard neck winner Jez Bomb , his fourth whip breach in six months.

It was Scott's third referral since the new rules came into effect in March 2023. His two most recent breaches came on the same day and he must also attend a one-day supervised training course.

The matter was referred to the judicial panel by the BHA's whip review committee, with the ban sanctioned under the fast-track procedure on Monday.

Judicial panel member James O'Mahony said: "Perhaps on the day of his training and, generally, as a well-intentioned piece of advice, Mr Scott must reflect that there is, at present, something not right as to his management of the rules in relation to use of the whip."

After being appointed Amo's second jockey to David Egan last December, Scott recorded his biggest victory for the operation aboard Ancient Egypt , a 1.1 million guineas son of Frankel, in the Listed Newmarket Stakes in May.

Rowan Scott: Listed winner on Ancient Egypt earlier this year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Scott's profile has soared this year as he has already surpassed his previous best seasonal tally of 47 winners from last year. A double at Pontefract on Sunday, coincidentally completed by Jez Bomb, took him to 48 winners in Britain this campaign.

Kieren Fox and Rhys Elliott are the other jockeys facing lengthy bans under the totting-up procedure after also breaching the whip rules for the fourth time in six months.

Fox, who came out of retirement this year after a six-year absence, has been suspended for 32 days, with nine days suspended for six months or 200 rides, after an offence on Bella's Path, who finished fourth at Windsor on June 29 .

Elliott, an apprentice with Michael Dods, has been banned for 30 days, with nine days suspended for six months or 200 rides, following a breach aboard short-head winner Riddikulus at Ripon on July 6 .

The dates of the three bans, as well as the six-month suspension periods, were not published in the notices.

Read this next:

Rossa Ryan to appeal against 28-day ban imposed by stewards for easing up on beaten Sandown mount who traded at 1.01

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.