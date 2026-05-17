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next race
12:58 Deauville
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Paul Townend
Home
News
People
Jockeys
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
Reports
'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
Punchestown festival
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
The Big Read
Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
The Front Runner
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
Grand National festival
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
Ireland
'There wouldn't be much between them' - Paul Townend facing Grand National dilemma between leading candidates
Grand National festival
'I've never seen a rider like Paul Townend' says Davy Russell as Cheltenham legends hail the Gold Cup king
Cheltenham Festival
'Extraordinary' Gaelic Warrior oozes class as he canters to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
Reports
Willie Mullins has had some great jockeys but surely Gold Cup king Paul Townend is the best of the lot
Cheltenham Festival
Crowds and British fortunes on the up at Cheltenham Festival but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend ensure some things remain the same
Cheltenham Festival
'He's a class animal' - Townend thrilled with Grangeclare West as last year's Grand National third cut to 10-1 for Aintree
Reports
'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride
Paul Townend
Thurles: 'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double
Reports
'It would be very hard to give up the ride' - Paul Townend on his big Gold Cup decision between Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior
Cheltenham Festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Grand National festival
Home
News
People
Jockeys
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race
Reports
'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
Punchestown festival
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
The Big Read
Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
The Front Runner
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
The Big Read
Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
The Front Runner
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
Grand National festival
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
Ireland
'There wouldn't be much between them' - Paul Townend facing Grand National dilemma between leading candidates
Grand National festival
'I've never seen a rider like Paul Townend' says Davy Russell as Cheltenham legends hail the Gold Cup king
Cheltenham Festival
'Extraordinary' Gaelic Warrior oozes class as he canters to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
Reports
Willie Mullins has had some great jockeys but surely Gold Cup king Paul Townend is the best of the lot
Cheltenham Festival
Crowds and British fortunes on the up at Cheltenham Festival but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend ensure some things remain the same
Cheltenham Festival
'He's a class animal' - Townend thrilled with Grangeclare West as last year's Grand National third cut to 10-1 for Aintree
Reports
'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride
Paul Townend
Thurles: 'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double
Reports
'It would be very hard to give up the ride' - Paul Townend on his big Gold Cup decision between Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior
Cheltenham Festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Grand National festival