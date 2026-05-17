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Paul Townend

Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race

Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race

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Reports
'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
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Punchestown festival
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‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
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The Big Read
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Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
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The Front Runner
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
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Grand National festival
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‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
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Ireland
'There wouldn't be much between them' - Paul Townend facing Grand National dilemma between leading candidates
'There wouldn't be much between them' - Paul Townend facing Grand National dilemma between leading candidates
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Grand National festival
'I've never seen a rider like Paul Townend' says Davy Russell as Cheltenham legends hail the Gold Cup king
'I've never seen a rider like Paul Townend' says Davy Russell as Cheltenham legends hail the Gold Cup king
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Cheltenham Festival
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'Extraordinary' Gaelic Warrior oozes class as he canters to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
'Extraordinary' Gaelic Warrior oozes class as he canters to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
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Reports
Willie Mullins has had some great jockeys but surely Gold Cup king Paul Townend is the best of the lot
Willie Mullins has had some great jockeys but surely Gold Cup king Paul Townend is the best of the lot
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Cheltenham Festival
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Crowds and British fortunes on the up at Cheltenham Festival but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend ensure some things remain the same
Crowds and British fortunes on the up at Cheltenham Festival but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend ensure some things remain the same
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Cheltenham Festival
'He's a class animal' - Townend thrilled with Grangeclare West as last year's Grand National third cut to 10-1 for Aintree
'He's a class animal' - Townend thrilled with Grangeclare West as last year's Grand National third cut to 10-1 for Aintree
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Reports
'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride
'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride
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Paul Townend
Thurles: 'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double
Thurles: 'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double
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Reports
'It would be very hard to give up the ride' - Paul Townend on his big Gold Cup decision between Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior
'It would be very hard to give up the ride' - Paul Townend on his big Gold Cup decision between Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior
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Cheltenham Festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
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Grand National festival
Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race

Mullins and Townend conquer Auteuil with French Triumph Hurdle strike - before a truly remarkable winner of France's toughest jumps race

icon
Reports
'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
'It was a long wait!' - patience pays off on Il Etait Temps as we are treated to yet another Paul Townend masterclass
icon
Punchestown festival
padlock
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
icon
The Front Runner
‘You’re always thinking about it. Why would I ride X over Y? Will X be better on the ground? Where is Willie going to run X and Y? It’s mental’
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Paul Townend delivers one of the coolest winning rides in Grand National history, but is the great race becoming predictable?
icon
The Front Runner
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
'He's been there and done that' - Paul Townend to be reunited with Grand National favourite and 2024 winner I Am Maximus
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
‘He felt like a machine’ - Paul Townend’s rich praise for a Cheltenham loser he can’t bring himself to feel sad about
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Ireland
'There wouldn't be much between them' - Paul Townend facing Grand National dilemma between leading candidates
'There wouldn't be much between them' - Paul Townend facing Grand National dilemma between leading candidates
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Grand National festival
'I've never seen a rider like Paul Townend' says Davy Russell as Cheltenham legends hail the Gold Cup king
'I've never seen a rider like Paul Townend' says Davy Russell as Cheltenham legends hail the Gold Cup king
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
'Extraordinary' Gaelic Warrior oozes class as he canters to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
'Extraordinary' Gaelic Warrior oozes class as he canters to Cheltenham Gold Cup glory for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
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Reports
Willie Mullins has had some great jockeys but surely Gold Cup king Paul Townend is the best of the lot
Willie Mullins has had some great jockeys but surely Gold Cup king Paul Townend is the best of the lot
icon
Cheltenham Festival
padlock
Crowds and British fortunes on the up at Cheltenham Festival but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend ensure some things remain the same
Crowds and British fortunes on the up at Cheltenham Festival but Willie Mullins and Paul Townend ensure some things remain the same
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Cheltenham Festival
'He's a class animal' - Townend thrilled with Grangeclare West as last year's Grand National third cut to 10-1 for Aintree
'He's a class animal' - Townend thrilled with Grangeclare West as last year's Grand National third cut to 10-1 for Aintree
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Reports
'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride
'The track's done incredibly well' - Exeter beats the rain as Friday's card goes ahead, with Paul Townend set for first course ride
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Paul Townend
Thurles: 'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double
Thurles: 'He showed a turn of foot I didn't expect' - Paul Townend impressed as Bon Viveur caps a Closutton double
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Reports
'It would be very hard to give up the ride' - Paul Townend on his big Gold Cup decision between Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior
'It would be very hard to give up the ride' - Paul Townend on his big Gold Cup decision between Galopin Des Champs and Gaelic Warrior
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Cheltenham Festival
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
Paul Townend left 'sickened' after I Am Maximus denied in bid to join elite group of multiple Grand National winners
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Grand National festival