Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:58 DeauvilleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
12:58 DeauvilleHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Oisin Murphy

'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins

'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins

icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?
Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?
icon
Raceday Intel
'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
icon
Jockeys
Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
icon
Big-race latest
I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
icon
Matt Rennie
padlock
Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle
Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
icon
Raceday Intel
Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
icon
Billy Loughnane
padlock
'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly anticipated homecoming
'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly anticipated homecoming
icon
Oisin Murphy
Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?
Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?
icon
Jockeys
Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
icon
Sadie Iddenden
padlock
Oisin Murphy: 'Romantic Warrior has been absolutely extraordinary but they all have proper Group 1 form and my ride is very high quality'
Oisin Murphy: 'Romantic Warrior has been absolutely extraordinary but they all have proper Group 1 form and my ride is very high quality'
icon
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy: Constitution Hill will blow Kempton rivals away - and I think he might be even better on turf
Oisin Murphy: Constitution Hill will blow Kempton rivals away - and I think he might be even better on turf
icon
Constitution Hill
padlock
Ryan Moore booked to replace banned Oisin Murphy for Constitution Hill's second Flat start at Kempton on Wednesday night
Ryan Moore booked to replace banned Oisin Murphy for Constitution Hill's second Flat start at Kempton on Wednesday night
icon
Constitution Hill
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Oisin Murphy in contention to ride Constitution Hill in Flat debut at Southwell
Oisin Murphy in contention to ride Constitution Hill in Flat debut at Southwell
icon
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy criticised for 'unattractive explanation' after picking up 15-day whip ban
Oisin Murphy criticised for 'unattractive explanation' after picking up 15-day whip ban
icon
Britain
'I relapsed, I paid the price but it motivated me' - champion jockey Oisin Murphy reflects on a turbulent season
'I relapsed, I paid the price but it motivated me' - champion jockey Oisin Murphy reflects on a turbulent season
icon
Oisin Murphy
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opens up on battle with alcohol but leaves plenty unsaid
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opens up on battle with alcohol but leaves plenty unsaid
icon
Oisin Murphy
Blood-ridden boxers, battling the bottle and a big decision on the title race - five revelations from Oisin Murphy's new book
Blood-ridden boxers, battling the bottle and a big decision on the title race - five revelations from Oisin Murphy's new book
icon
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy gets big Arc weekend call-up to ride Victorious Forever hope who is 'still a fresh horse'
Oisin Murphy gets big Arc weekend call-up to ride Victorious Forever hope who is 'still a fresh horse'
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
icon
Interviews
padlock
'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins

'Her run at Goodwood was very good' - Oisin Murphy relishing Asfoora bid to join sprint greats with back-to-back Nunthorpe wins

icon
York Ebor festival
padlock
Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?
Billy Loughnane v Oisin Murphy: title-race jockeys go head-to-head at Windsor on Monday - who will come out on top?
icon
Raceday Intel
'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
icon
Jockeys
'Billy is favourite and deserves to be' - Oisin Murphy bags fantastic four-timer but admits 'flying' Loughnane will be hard to catch
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood
icon
Jockeys
Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
Oisin Murphy to ride fascinating Japanese challenger in King George as fast ground rules out Ed Walker's Almaqam
icon
Big-race latest
I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
I loathe the current makeup of the jockeys' championship - and I hate to admit that it's set us up for an end-of-season thriller
icon
Matt Rennie
padlock
Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle
Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
icon
Raceday Intel
Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
icon
Billy Loughnane
padlock
'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly anticipated homecoming
'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly anticipated homecoming
icon
Oisin Murphy
Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?
Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?
icon
Jockeys
Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
icon
Sadie Iddenden
padlock
Oisin Murphy: 'Romantic Warrior has been absolutely extraordinary but they all have proper Group 1 form and my ride is very high quality'
Oisin Murphy: 'Romantic Warrior has been absolutely extraordinary but they all have proper Group 1 form and my ride is very high quality'
icon
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy: Constitution Hill will blow Kempton rivals away - and I think he might be even better on turf
Oisin Murphy: Constitution Hill will blow Kempton rivals away - and I think he might be even better on turf
icon
Constitution Hill
padlock
Ryan Moore booked to replace banned Oisin Murphy for Constitution Hill's second Flat start at Kempton on Wednesday night
Ryan Moore booked to replace banned Oisin Murphy for Constitution Hill's second Flat start at Kempton on Wednesday night
icon
Constitution Hill
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
Oisin Murphy to ride Constitution Hill on Flat debut - but Nicky Henderson not ruling out return to hurdles for former champion
icon
Oisin Murphy
padlock
Oisin Murphy in contention to ride Constitution Hill in Flat debut at Southwell
Oisin Murphy in contention to ride Constitution Hill in Flat debut at Southwell
icon
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy criticised for 'unattractive explanation' after picking up 15-day whip ban
Oisin Murphy criticised for 'unattractive explanation' after picking up 15-day whip ban
icon
Britain
'I relapsed, I paid the price but it motivated me' - champion jockey Oisin Murphy reflects on a turbulent season
'I relapsed, I paid the price but it motivated me' - champion jockey Oisin Murphy reflects on a turbulent season
icon
Oisin Murphy
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opens up on battle with alcohol but leaves plenty unsaid
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opens up on battle with alcohol but leaves plenty unsaid
icon
Oisin Murphy
Blood-ridden boxers, battling the bottle and a big decision on the title race - five revelations from Oisin Murphy's new book
Blood-ridden boxers, battling the bottle and a big decision on the title race - five revelations from Oisin Murphy's new book
icon
Oisin Murphy
Oisin Murphy gets big Arc weekend call-up to ride Victorious Forever hope who is 'still a fresh horse'
Oisin Murphy gets big Arc weekend call-up to ride Victorious Forever hope who is 'still a fresh horse'
icon
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
padlock
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
Oisin Murphy, Tom Marquand and Cieren Fallon: young, gifted and happy to chat
icon
Interviews
padlock