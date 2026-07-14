Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle

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Oisin Murphy insists he will give everything to fend off the serious challenge being laid down by superstar young gun Billy Loughnane as the five-time champion bids to retain his British Flat jockeys' title.

Murphy secured his fifth championship in the last seven years with ease last season, partnering 34 more winners than Loughnane with 143, but his lead this year is already much narrower. Before racing on Tuesday, he was just one ahead of his main rival, who seeks a breakthrough title, following a staggering 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday evening.

There are still three months to go before Britain's champion jockey is crowned at Ascot on October 17, but Murphy believes the next six weeks will be key to the title race's outcome. He has rides abroad in the pipeline, while he is also keen on securing more high-quality winners.