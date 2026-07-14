- More
Oisin Murphy to 'give it his all' to fend off 'flawless' Billy Loughnane in jockeys' championship battle
Oisin Murphy insists he will give everything to fend off the serious challenge being laid down by superstar young gun Billy Loughnane as the five-time champion bids to retain his British Flat jockeys' title.
Murphy secured his fifth championship in the last seven years with ease last season, partnering 34 more winners than Loughnane with 143, but his lead this year is already much narrower. Before racing on Tuesday, he was just one ahead of his main rival, who seeks a breakthrough title, following a staggering 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday evening.
There are still three months to go before Britain's champion jockey is crowned at Ascot on October 17, but Murphy believes the next six weeks will be key to the title race's outcome. He has rides abroad in the pipeline, while he is also keen on securing more high-quality winners.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inOisin Murphy
Last updated
- Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
- Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
- 'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly anticipated homecoming
- Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?
- Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
- Oisin Murphy rides at his home track of Killarney for the first time - our Spotlight team predict how many winners he will have
- Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
- 'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly anticipated homecoming
- Fight for the top spot: who is leading the Flat jockeys' championship in Britain after the first two months?
- Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?