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next race
12:58 Deauville
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Jack Kennedy
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People
Jockeys
'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival
Galway festival
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
Reports
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
Raceday Intel
'I need every single bounce of the ball to go my way' - Darragh O'Keeffe in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy as title race goes down to the wire
Ireland
Tramore: Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight
Reports
'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
Punchestown festival
Wexford: Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend
Reports
Ruby Walsh says Jack Kennedy has 'one of the greatest minds in sport' after Cheltenham success
Cheltenham Festival
'He's one of the fastest I've ever sat on - only Labaik would come close' - Jack Kennedy's high expectations for Supreme hope El Cairos
Cheltenham Festival
'He's in pole position but I've no chance!' - Gordon Elliott confident Jack Kennedy can make a big bid for a second championship
Dublin Racing Festival
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
Reports
'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to
Jack Kennedy
Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
Reports
Wexford: 'It's brilliant to get my first winner' - Jack Kennedy gets off the mark for the season
Reports
Home
News
People
Jockeys
'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival
Galway festival
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
Reports
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
Raceday Intel
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
Raceday Intel
'I need every single bounce of the ball to go my way' - Darragh O'Keeffe in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy as title race goes down to the wire
Ireland
Tramore: Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight
Reports
'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
Punchestown festival
Wexford: Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend
Reports
Ruby Walsh says Jack Kennedy has 'one of the greatest minds in sport' after Cheltenham success
Cheltenham Festival
'He's one of the fastest I've ever sat on - only Labaik would come close' - Jack Kennedy's high expectations for Supreme hope El Cairos
Cheltenham Festival
'He's in pole position but I've no chance!' - Gordon Elliott confident Jack Kennedy can make a big bid for a second championship
Dublin Racing Festival
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
Reports
'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to
Jack Kennedy
Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
Reports
Wexford: 'It's brilliant to get my first winner' - Jack Kennedy gets off the mark for the season
Reports