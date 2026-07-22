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Jack Kennedy

'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival

'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival

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Galway festival
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
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Reports
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
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US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
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Raceday Intel
'I need every single bounce of the ball to go my way' - Darragh O'Keeffe in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy as title race goes down to the wire
'I need every single bounce of the ball to go my way' - Darragh O'Keeffe in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy as title race goes down to the wire
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Ireland
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Tramore: Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight
Tramore: Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight
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Reports
'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
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Punchestown festival
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Wexford: Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend
Wexford: Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend
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Reports
Ruby Walsh says Jack Kennedy has 'one of the greatest minds in sport' after Cheltenham success
Ruby Walsh says Jack Kennedy has 'one of the greatest minds in sport' after Cheltenham success
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Cheltenham Festival
'He's one of the fastest I've ever sat on - only Labaik would come close' - Jack Kennedy's high expectations for Supreme hope El Cairos
'He's one of the fastest I've ever sat on - only Labaik would come close' - Jack Kennedy's high expectations for Supreme hope El Cairos
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Cheltenham Festival
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'He's in pole position but I've no chance!' - Gordon Elliott confident Jack Kennedy can make a big bid for a second championship
'He's in pole position but I've no chance!' - Gordon Elliott confident Jack Kennedy can make a big bid for a second championship
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Dublin Racing Festival
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
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Reports
'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to
'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to
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Jack Kennedy
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Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
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Reports
Wexford: 'It's brilliant to get my first winner' - Jack Kennedy gets off the mark for the season
Wexford: 'It's brilliant to get my first winner' - Jack Kennedy gets off the mark for the season
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Reports
'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival

'He's just the type of horse who'll suit the Galway Hurdle' - Gordon Elliott on his big hopes and dark horses for next week's festival

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Galway festival
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
Downpatrick: dream duo Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy combine for a double
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Reports
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
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US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
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Raceday Intel
'We’ll have a good night’ - Nashville celebrations begin for Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott following double US success
icon
US
Five in New Jersey, but how many in Tennessee? Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy target more Saturday night riches in the US
icon
Raceday Intel
'I need every single bounce of the ball to go my way' - Darragh O'Keeffe in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy as title race goes down to the wire
'I need every single bounce of the ball to go my way' - Darragh O'Keeffe in hot pursuit of Jack Kennedy as title race goes down to the wire
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Ireland
padlock
Tramore: Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight
Tramore: Darragh O'Keeffe closes gap to Jack Kennedy as jump jockeys' title race enters final fortnight
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Reports
'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
'I know 98 won't be good enough, I'll need plenty more' - Jack Kennedy on the thrilling climax to the Irish jockeys' championship
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Punchestown festival
padlock
Wexford: Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend
Wexford: Gerri Colombe's Grand National jockey Jack Kennedy produces astonishing mid-race save around a bend
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Reports
Ruby Walsh says Jack Kennedy has 'one of the greatest minds in sport' after Cheltenham success
Ruby Walsh says Jack Kennedy has 'one of the greatest minds in sport' after Cheltenham success
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Cheltenham Festival
'He's one of the fastest I've ever sat on - only Labaik would come close' - Jack Kennedy's high expectations for Supreme hope El Cairos
'He's one of the fastest I've ever sat on - only Labaik would come close' - Jack Kennedy's high expectations for Supreme hope El Cairos
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Cheltenham Festival
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'He's in pole position but I've no chance!' - Gordon Elliott confident Jack Kennedy can make a big bid for a second championship
'He's in pole position but I've no chance!' - Gordon Elliott confident Jack Kennedy can make a big bid for a second championship
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Dublin Racing Festival
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
Fairyhouse: 'He's riding out of his skin' - Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott continue their unstoppable run of form with a treble
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Reports
'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to
'I’ll keep waiting' - flying Jack Kennedy not thinking of jockeys' title, but there's a few big rides he is looking forward to
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Jack Kennedy
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Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
Cork: five odds-on shots beaten as Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy fire in 259-1 four-timer
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Reports
Wexford: 'It's brilliant to get my first winner' - Jack Kennedy gets off the mark for the season
Wexford: 'It's brilliant to get my first winner' - Jack Kennedy gets off the mark for the season
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Reports