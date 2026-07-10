'It's always been a lifelong dream' - Oisin Murphy set for highly-anticipated homecoming at Killarney

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Oisin Murphy will fulfil a "lifelong dream" on Tuesday evening by making his debut at his hometown track of Killarney.

The five-time British champion jockey, who was born in the County Kerry town in 1995 and was raised just a few miles from the course, will be in action on day two of Killarney's five-day July festival.

While he has never ridden at his local track, Murphy has been in action in Kerry before, when he rode Dragon Of Malta to success on his highly anticipated debut at the Listowel harvest festival in September 2023.

He has ridden eight winners in Ireland in total, with four coming at the Curragh and three at Leopardstown.

Killarney's five-day July festival starts on Monday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy began riding ponies in Killarney aged four and thrived under the guidance of his uncle, Gold Cup-winning jockey and trainer Jim Culloty.

After moving to Britain and turning professional in 2013, he secured the champion apprentice title the following year and has become one of the sport's global stars. He was crowned British champion jockey for the fifth time last year.

Murphy said: "Riding a winner at Killarney has always been a lifelong dream of mine. I grew up watching racing here, and to finally ride here in front of my family, friends, and the home crowd is going to be an incredibly special moment. I hope I can give everyone plenty to cheer about."

Killarney racecourse manager Karl McCay said: "We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Oisin Murphy back to his hometown. Having a world-class, champion jockey born right here in Killarney ride at our track for the very first time is a massive honour. It's a very proud day for our community and local racing fans, and will really add to our July festival."

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