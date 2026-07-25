'It was always in the back of my mind to move back' - how jockey Liam Keniry bridged 26-year gap with a winner at Cork

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Liam Keniry , who rode more than 1,000 winners in Britain, celebrated his first success on Irish soil for nearly 26 years at Cork on Friday night.

Keniry, a native of Killeagh in County Cork, partnered the Evanna McCutcheon-trained Hanney Boy in the opening 5f maiden at Cork on just his fifth ride of the year.

The experienced jockey has been riding out at Ballydoyle since returning to Ireland from Britain 18 months ago.

A weighing room stalwart

Keniry rode three winners in Ireland in 2000 before joining Ian Balding's yard as an apprentice.

He soon began to carve out a successful career in Britain, riding a winner at Royal Ascot for his boss courtesy of Pentecost in the Britannia Handicap in 2002.

When Balding's son Andrew took over the following year, the association continued and the pair enjoyed 118 winners together.

He received plenty of backing from elsewhere, with a 100-1 shock success in the 2004 Cambridgeshire on the David Elsworth-trained Spanish Don among the early highlights.

Liam Keniry (right) rides Proudly in a racecourse gallop with Precise and Roger Quinlan at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Keniry had three winners at Group 3 level and became a consistent performer, partnering at least 50 winners in Britain in all bar one of 11 years between 2008 and 2018, reaching a career-best 90 in 2010.

Departure from Britain

The rider's number of winners began to dip at the start of the decade.

A broken leg left him teetering on the brink of a landmark 1,000 winners in 2021, but the milestone was reached in unusual circumstances the following February when Keniry dead-heated with 1-6 favourite Golden Sands in a two-runner race at Wolverhampton.

Keniry rode 1,058 winners in Britain, with his most recent major winner coming aboard Earlofthecotswolds in the All-Weather Marathon Championships Conditions Stakes at Newcastle in 2022.

Liam Keniry rides Earlofthecotswolds to victory at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

His last rides in Britain came in January last year when he chose to return to Ireland.

Return home

The 43-year-old is among the jockeys to ride out at Ballydoyle and picked up three rides for Aidan O'Brien last year, going close twice on Garden Party in two maidens. He had eight rides in Ireland last year.

Before Friday, his last winner in Ireland was on July 28, 2000, when Violet Blue won a mile handicap for trainer Martin Doran.

On his welcome winner, Keniry said on Saturday: "I went to England soon after Violet Blue. I rode in Ireland half a season, had a winner for Dick Donohoe, John Quinn and Martin Doran. I was apprenticed to Paddy Mullins and had quite a few rides for him.

"It was always in the back of my mind to move back. I was 16 when I moved to England and enjoyed it. I was apprenticed to Ian Balding for the first year and then to Andrew and I got plenty of opportunities.

"I've been riding out at Ballydoyle for a year and a half and it's a great place to work. I've had a few rides for Aidan and was placed twice on Garden Party. She had a couple of near misses and it would have been great to ride a winner in those colours."

In Hanney Boy, Keniry could have a flagship horse in some good races given he finished a close third in Listed company at Naas this month.

"He's been progressive," said Keniry. "Every time he's run, he's improved a bit. He's got loads of pace, so hopefully there'll be a nice race in him at some point."

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