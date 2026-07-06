'It could have been a lot worse but it isn’t pleasant, trust me' - Frankie Dettori out of hospital after car crash

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Frankie Dettori spoke of his relief that he had not been more seriously hurt in a road accident which left him with injuries including four broken ribs and a fractured thumb.

The world-famous rider, who retired from competitive racing in February, was discharged from hospital in Cambridge on Friday following the crash near Newmarket last Wednesday night.

He thought his injuries "could have been a lot worse" when the car he was driving near the village of Six Mile Bottom was hit from behind and flipped over, ending up on its roof.

Dettori was admitted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for assessment later that evening and is now recovering at his mother-in-law’s house near Newmarket.

The 55-year-old said: “I was on my own in the car and was just off out to get some chicken when it happened.

"I’ve had serious injuries riding horses and crashing planes in the past but this is a new one. But the pain is still the same. When you get older you don’t fix yourself as quickly, but it could have been a lot worse.”

The three-time champion jockey added: “I got discharged on Friday night and luckily the bleed they thought I had on the spleen wasn’t there. Apart from a few broken ribs and my big thumb I’m fine, but it isn’t pleasant, trust me. I’ve broken ribs before and there is no magic solution for it, you have to just rest.”

Frankie Dettori at Addenbrooke's Hospital Credit: x.com/@FrankieDettori

Dettori was impressed with the care he received while in hospital and humbled by the many messages and calls since his accident.

He said: “A massive shout out to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, who were amazing. They were very good to me. I would also like to thank everyone for their kind words and messages since my accident.”

Prior to the crash, Dettori had spoken of his desire to ride in the Leger Legends charity race at Doncaster in September. He still hopes to appear despite the setback.

He said: "We’ve ten weeks before the Leger Legends race, so hopefully I’ll be okay. If it was next week I definitely would be out, as I won’t be able to run [by then], never mind get on a horse.

"Time heals everything and hopefully I can still make Doncaster. I’m committed to it, I said I would do it and if I can I will."

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