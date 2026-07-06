'I'm riding with more confidence' - how red-hot jockey Marco Ghiani is targeting the championship podium

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Marco Ghiani is in the best form of any jockey in Britain and hopes to mount a serious challenge for a podium finish in the British Flat jockeys' championship.

The Italian-born rider is enjoying his best start to a campaign since 2021, when he was crowned champion apprentice, and was operating at a red-hot 41 per cent strike-rate over the past fortnight before Monday evening's meeting at Wolverhampton.

“It’s been going really well," he said. "It’s really taken off in the last month, and hopefully we can keep it going. I’ve ridden a lot for William Knight, Marco Botti and Stuart Williams, and their horses are going well, which helps a lot.

"They have all been there since I’ve been an apprentice and they’ve nursed me into being a proper professional jockey."

Marginal gains have helped the 27-year-old climb to sixth place in the jockeys' championship, just one victory shy of moving into the top five. He has ridden 28 winners in the first two months of the championship, having finished 25th in last season's standings with 43 victories.

Billy Loughnane and Oisin Murphy lead the way, having each reached 50 winners.

Ghiani said: "I’m riding better horses and then riding with more confidence. I'm always working hard, at the gym and drinking lots of water. I think it’s a mix of marginal gains. My agent is doing well to find horses that have a chance, which is quite hard these days. I’m very pleased and very lucky."

Marco Ghiani: 'It’s quite exciting, but I’ve lost count - I’m not sure where I am now' Credit: Edward Whitaker Reaching 100 winners in a calendar year, something he has not managed since landing the apprentice championship five years ago, is another target Ghiani hopes to achieve in 2026 alongside the 500-career winner milestone.

"The goal was to get 100 winners this year and reach 500 career winners, and I’m not far off 500 now," he said. "It’s quite exciting but I’ve lost count – I’m not sure where I am now.

"We’ve tried to be in the top five, or even the top three, in the championship. It's something I’ve always wanted to try for each year, but when you force it, it doesn’t happen, and you can’t put too much pressure on yourself, or you ride worse."

Ghiani won the Group 3 Hamburger Stuten Meile in Germany aboard Sunlit Uplands on Sunday, and that success came 24 hours after he rode a double at Newmarket, including a win in the Old Newton Cup for James Owen, another trainer to have benefited from the rider's rich vein of form.

He added: "I’m delighted to have won the Stuten Meile; it’s a historic race. I’ve had a few winners for John and Sean Quinn, for Ed Dunlop and James Owen; there are a few more. It's been great."

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