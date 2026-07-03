‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Being forced to sit through the biggest meeting of the year while crocked on the sofa. It would normally be hell for a jockey, but Hollie Doyle has admitted she found the experience strangely cathartic – helped by watching husband Tom Marquand ride three winners.

Doyle is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and reveals the full shocking extent of her injuries in a remarkably candid interview in Sunday’s Racing Post.

The timing of the biggest setback in her career, just as the core summer season was about to crank into top gear, could not have been worse for Doyle, but she was helped by watching Marquand’s success through the week at Royal Ascot .

"It was hard sitting at home watching it but I get so much enjoyment out of watching Tom ride and win,” she said. “I'm not a bitter person and I loved that. He's my husband and there will never be any jealousy there at all. I get a lot of satisfaction out of watching him and William Haggas's horses win, because I know how much goes into it.

"I'd have been gutted to have missed a winner for Archie Watson, but I'd have loved for him to have had a Royal Ascot winner, even if I wasn’t on it, because I'm looking at the long term. We need a good season to help us have some nice two-year-olds next year when hopefully I'm back to ride. Archie has been great to me and I was willing his horses on."

Hollie Doyle celebrates with Archie Watson after winning the King's Stand Stakes on Bradsell in 2023 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Doyle’s absence has also allowed her time to reflect on just what she has achieved during a career that has already seen her become Britain’s most successful female jockey of all time.

"Watching Ascot actually made me appreciate that I've done alright," she added. "I've had six winners at Royal Ascot and, when you stand back and look at the bigger picture, you realise how hard it is to win there.

"It made me really appreciate the chances I've had. When you're riding every day, you're looking for more and more and you're constantly pushing yourself. You don't stop and look at what you've achieved. As a sportsperson, you're always looking to the next thing, but this has made me reflect on how I've done alright over the last few years.”

Read more from Hollie Doyle in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday.

Read these next:

Confusion over Kempton's future as housebuilder denies claim that planning application will be submitted by end of 2026

Frankie Dettori in hospital and 'very sore' after car crash

Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall

Access a world beyond the finishing line with Racing Post+ . Our award-winning journalists, led by the industry’s most respected voices, bring you closer to the stables and the inner circles of the sport.

and get unlimited access to our top-class content, all for just £32.75 a month.

This offer is available only to new and returning customers. Subscription will auto-renew at full price unless you call our cancellation line to cancel. Sign up now.