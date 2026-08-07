How Gordon Elliott unwittingly changed Jim Crowley’s life - and set him on the path to the top

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Jim Crowley has reflected on the enormous number of ‘sliding doors’ moments that shaped his extraordinary career in the saddle – including the moment Gordon Elliott changed the course of his life.

Crowley was a young jump jockey eager to make his way in the sport when he was invited to ride out for Martin Pipe – and he was set to join the legendary yard until fate (and Elliott) took a hand.

Crowley recalled: “I schooled about ten horses and he called me into the office and said he'd love to have me. I said, ‘Great, when can I start?’

“But then the next morning I read in the Post that Gordon Elliott was joining the yard as an amateur, and I thought it wasn't going to work. I realised I'd drop even further down the list than I'd already be, and that wasn't what I wanted. Maybe I should have gone – who knows how it would have panned out.”

Ultimately, though, it panned out well for Crowley, who discusses his remarkable career – which saw him crowned champion Flat jockey in 2016 – in a major interview in Sunday’s newspaper. Along the way, there was a helping hand from a Pipe mainstay, Tony McCoy, who suggested he turn his attentions to the Flat just over 20 years ago.

"I thought I had nothing to lose by trying it for a season and it just snowballed," he said. "I targeted all the smaller meetings, then found myself getting better rides and getting lucky with some good people.

"I suppose it was a risk, because I wasn't struggling over jumps. But sometimes you just have to jump even if people tell you it's mad.

"If I'd stayed where I was, where would I have ended up? I certainly didn't ever think it would turn out the way it did."

Read more from Jim Crowley in The Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online for from 6pm on Saturday.

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