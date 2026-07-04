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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Hollie Doyle
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Jockeys
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
The Big Read
‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa
Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
Hollie Doyle
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
Reports
Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint
Hong Kong
'It came as a bit of a shock' - Hollie Doyle reacts after losing retainer to owner Imad Al Sagar to Oisin Murphy
Britain
A fabulous start, history-making days and Classic glory - the best moments of Hollie Doyle's retainer with Imad Al Sagar
Britain
Hollie Doyle 'devastated' after hugely popular veteran Trueshan suffers fatal injury in Goodwood Cup
Glorious Goodwood
'There’s no better role model' - racing applauds Hollie Doyle as she becomes Britain's all-time leading female jockey
Britain
Can Hollie Doyle be champion jockey one day?
Britain
'Being the most successful female jockey ever is all right - it's not champion jockey, though, is it?'
The Big Read
‘Who is everyone going to pick? I knew it wouldn’t be me’ - the sharp reality check that led to Hollie Doyle’s incredible rise
Britain
Lingfield: 'Hopefully there's another thousand under the bonnet somewhere!' - Hollie Doyle rides her 1,000th domestic winner
Reports
Big in Japan, bigger at home - globetrotting Hollie Doyle on her hopes for 2025 and the horse she's looking forward to the most
Weekender columnists
Hollie Doyle feeling 'blessed' after celebrating 1,000th win - and expands on her 'ultimate dream'
Britain
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
Britain
Home
News
People
Jockeys
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story
The Big Read
‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa
Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
Hollie Doyle
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
Reports
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
Hollie Doyle
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
Reports
Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint
Hong Kong
'It came as a bit of a shock' - Hollie Doyle reacts after losing retainer to owner Imad Al Sagar to Oisin Murphy
Britain
A fabulous start, history-making days and Classic glory - the best moments of Hollie Doyle's retainer with Imad Al Sagar
Britain
Hollie Doyle 'devastated' after hugely popular veteran Trueshan suffers fatal injury in Goodwood Cup
Glorious Goodwood
'There’s no better role model' - racing applauds Hollie Doyle as she becomes Britain's all-time leading female jockey
Britain
Can Hollie Doyle be champion jockey one day?
Britain
'Being the most successful female jockey ever is all right - it's not champion jockey, though, is it?'
The Big Read
‘Who is everyone going to pick? I knew it wouldn’t be me’ - the sharp reality check that led to Hollie Doyle’s incredible rise
Britain
Lingfield: 'Hopefully there's another thousand under the bonnet somewhere!' - Hollie Doyle rides her 1,000th domestic winner
Reports
Big in Japan, bigger at home - globetrotting Hollie Doyle on her hopes for 2025 and the horse she's looking forward to the most
Weekender columnists
Hollie Doyle feeling 'blessed' after celebrating 1,000th win - and expands on her 'ultimate dream'
Britain
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
Britain