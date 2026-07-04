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Hollie Doyle

'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story

'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story

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The Big Read
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‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa
‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa
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Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
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Hollie Doyle
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
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Reports
Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint
Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint
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Hong Kong
'It came as a bit of a shock' - Hollie Doyle reacts after losing retainer to owner Imad Al Sagar to Oisin Murphy
'It came as a bit of a shock' - Hollie Doyle reacts after losing retainer to owner Imad Al Sagar to Oisin Murphy
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Britain
A fabulous start, history-making days and Classic glory - the best moments of Hollie Doyle's retainer with Imad Al Sagar
A fabulous start, history-making days and Classic glory - the best moments of Hollie Doyle's retainer with Imad Al Sagar
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Britain
Hollie Doyle 'devastated' after hugely popular veteran Trueshan suffers fatal injury in Goodwood Cup
Hollie Doyle 'devastated' after hugely popular veteran Trueshan suffers fatal injury in Goodwood Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
'There’s no better role model' - racing applauds Hollie Doyle as she becomes Britain's all-time leading female jockey
'There’s no better role model' - racing applauds Hollie Doyle as she becomes Britain's all-time leading female jockey
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Britain
Can Hollie Doyle be champion jockey one day?
Can Hollie Doyle be champion jockey one day?
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Britain
padlock
'Being the most successful female jockey ever is all right - it's not champion jockey, though, is it?'
'Being the most successful female jockey ever is all right - it's not champion jockey, though, is it?'
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The Big Read
padlock
‘Who is everyone going to pick? I knew it wouldn’t be me’ - the sharp reality check that led to Hollie Doyle’s incredible rise
‘Who is everyone going to pick? I knew it wouldn’t be me’ - the sharp reality check that led to Hollie Doyle’s incredible rise
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Britain
Lingfield: 'Hopefully there's another thousand under the bonnet somewhere!' - Hollie Doyle rides her 1,000th domestic winner
Lingfield: 'Hopefully there's another thousand under the bonnet somewhere!' - Hollie Doyle rides her 1,000th domestic winner
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Reports
Big in Japan, bigger at home - globetrotting Hollie Doyle on her hopes for 2025 and the horse she's looking forward to the most
Big in Japan, bigger at home - globetrotting Hollie Doyle on her hopes for 2025 and the horse she's looking forward to the most
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Weekender columnists
Hollie Doyle feeling 'blessed' after celebrating 1,000th win - and expands on her 'ultimate dream'
Hollie Doyle feeling 'blessed' after celebrating 1,000th win - and expands on her 'ultimate dream'
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Britain
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
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Britain
'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story

'My left leg was dangling off and the bone was almost coming out' - Hollie Doyle reveals extent of horror injury but refuses to be a sob story

icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa
‘I’m not a bitter person at all’ - Hollie Doyle delighted for husband Tom Marquand despite having to watch Royal Ascot from the sofa
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Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
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Hollie Doyle
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
icon
Reports
Hollie Doyle to undergo surgery and facing long spell on the sidelines after sustaining complex fracture in Bath fall
icon
Hollie Doyle
Watch: Hollie Doyle kicks off her stint in Hong Kong with a 20-1 winner at Happy Valley
icon
Reports
Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint
Hollie Doyle excited by Hong Kong challenge after 'stop-start year' with Dylan Browne McMonagle also set for winter stint
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Hong Kong
'It came as a bit of a shock' - Hollie Doyle reacts after losing retainer to owner Imad Al Sagar to Oisin Murphy
'It came as a bit of a shock' - Hollie Doyle reacts after losing retainer to owner Imad Al Sagar to Oisin Murphy
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Britain
A fabulous start, history-making days and Classic glory - the best moments of Hollie Doyle's retainer with Imad Al Sagar
A fabulous start, history-making days and Classic glory - the best moments of Hollie Doyle's retainer with Imad Al Sagar
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Britain
Hollie Doyle 'devastated' after hugely popular veteran Trueshan suffers fatal injury in Goodwood Cup
Hollie Doyle 'devastated' after hugely popular veteran Trueshan suffers fatal injury in Goodwood Cup
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Glorious Goodwood
'There’s no better role model' - racing applauds Hollie Doyle as she becomes Britain's all-time leading female jockey
'There’s no better role model' - racing applauds Hollie Doyle as she becomes Britain's all-time leading female jockey
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Britain
Can Hollie Doyle be champion jockey one day?
Can Hollie Doyle be champion jockey one day?
icon
Britain
padlock
'Being the most successful female jockey ever is all right - it's not champion jockey, though, is it?'
'Being the most successful female jockey ever is all right - it's not champion jockey, though, is it?'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
‘Who is everyone going to pick? I knew it wouldn’t be me’ - the sharp reality check that led to Hollie Doyle’s incredible rise
‘Who is everyone going to pick? I knew it wouldn’t be me’ - the sharp reality check that led to Hollie Doyle’s incredible rise
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Britain
Lingfield: 'Hopefully there's another thousand under the bonnet somewhere!' - Hollie Doyle rides her 1,000th domestic winner
Lingfield: 'Hopefully there's another thousand under the bonnet somewhere!' - Hollie Doyle rides her 1,000th domestic winner
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Reports
Big in Japan, bigger at home - globetrotting Hollie Doyle on her hopes for 2025 and the horse she's looking forward to the most
Big in Japan, bigger at home - globetrotting Hollie Doyle on her hopes for 2025 and the horse she's looking forward to the most
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Weekender columnists
Hollie Doyle feeling 'blessed' after celebrating 1,000th win - and expands on her 'ultimate dream'
Hollie Doyle feeling 'blessed' after celebrating 1,000th win - and expands on her 'ultimate dream'
icon
Britain
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
'Everyone recognises how significant we are to the sport' - Marquand and Doyle welcome Nunthorpe-day focus on jockeys
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Britain