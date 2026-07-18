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Harry Skelton

Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running

Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running

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Reports
Stratford: Dan Skelton surpasses £400,000 in prize-money after 50th winner of relentless summer season
Stratford: Dan Skelton surpasses £400,000 in prize-money after 50th winner of relentless summer season
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Reports
'I ride the Champion Hurdle in my head getting into bed at night - it will take a very, very good performance to beat him'
'I ride the Champion Hurdle in my head getting into bed at night - it will take a very, very good performance to beat him'
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The Big Read
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The law of unintended consequences - Harry Skelton says weighing-room upgrades have negatively impacted younger jockeys
The law of unintended consequences - Harry Skelton says weighing-room upgrades have negatively impacted younger jockeys
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Harry Skelton
'This can help open doors' - Harry Skelton uses £500,000 Jockeys' Cup prize-money to create scholarship scheme for pony racing graduates
'This can help open doors' - Harry Skelton uses £500,000 Jockeys' Cup prize-money to create scholarship scheme for pony racing graduates
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Harry Skelton
William Buick and Harry Skelton announced as guests of honour at 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards
William Buick and Harry Skelton announced as guests of honour at 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards
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Harry Skelton
'We've never taken on a horse like Sir Gino' - Harry Skelton ready for The New Lion's acid test
'We've never taken on a horse like Sir Gino' - Harry Skelton ready for The New Lion's acid test
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Harry Skelton
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Betfair Chase: Ice-cool Harry Skelton and Grey Dawning swagger past gutsy Royale Pagaille for easy Group 1 success
Betfair Chase: Ice-cool Harry Skelton and Grey Dawning swagger past gutsy Royale Pagaille for easy Group 1 success
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Reports
Worcester: 'We thought May might be a struggle, but the horses are flying along' - Harry Skelton rides 1,004-1 five-timer
Worcester: 'We thought May might be a struggle, but the horses are flying along' - Harry Skelton rides 1,004-1 five-timer
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Reports
'Winning this sort of money is remarkable' - Harry Skelton crowned inaugural David Power Jockeys' Cup champion
'Winning this sort of money is remarkable' - Harry Skelton crowned inaugural David Power Jockeys' Cup champion
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Grand National festival
Harry Skelton set to scoop £500,000 David Power Jockeys Cup prize - but here's how the £1.5m competition could all change in final two days
Harry Skelton set to scoop £500,000 David Power Jockeys Cup prize - but here's how the £1.5m competition could all change in final two days
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Harry Skelton
'Aintree's done us well in the past' - big week for Skelton team as trainer and jockey eye lucrative prizes
'Aintree's done us well in the past' - big week for Skelton team as trainer and jockey eye lucrative prizes
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Grand National festival
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Harry Skelton: 'There's a bit of expectation going into Cheltenham now - but that means something's been going right'
Harry Skelton: 'There's a bit of expectation going into Cheltenham now - but that means something's been going right'
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Interviews
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'It’s a life-changing amount of money' - Harry Skelton heads to Cheltenham in pole position in the David Power Jockeys' Cup
'It’s a life-changing amount of money' - Harry Skelton heads to Cheltenham in pole position in the David Power Jockeys' Cup
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Harry Skelton
Harry Skelton to ride for Paul Nicholls in Grand National as top trainer firms up Aintree jockey plans
Harry Skelton to ride for Paul Nicholls in Grand National as top trainer firms up Aintree jockey plans
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Grand National festival
Kelso: Dan and Harry Skelton continue winning ways with treble on rare Borders raid
Kelso: Dan and Harry Skelton continue winning ways with treble on rare Borders raid
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Reports
Challow Hurdle: 'Harry told me not to worry - he just wins' - The New Lion thrills Skeltons with stunning Newbury win
Challow Hurdle: 'Harry told me not to worry - he just wins' - The New Lion thrills Skeltons with stunning Newbury win
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Reports
Saturday updates:
Saturday updates:
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Previews
Fakenham: 'Everyone is pulling in the same direction' - Dan and Harry Skelton continue red-hot form with second successive treble
Fakenham: 'Everyone is pulling in the same direction' - Dan and Harry Skelton continue red-hot form with second successive treble
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Reports
Sprinting division looks wide open and Harry Skelton is a good bet for the title - three things we learned this week
Sprinting division looks wide open and Harry Skelton is a good bet for the title - three things we learned this week
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What We Learned
Market Rasen: Dan and Harry Skelton gear up for Grand National meeting with 70-1 treble
Market Rasen: Dan and Harry Skelton gear up for Grand National meeting with 70-1 treble
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Reports
Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running

Market Rasen: Mickey Bowen lands Summer Plate with Queensbury Boy as Skelton favourite collared at 1.08 in-running

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Reports
Stratford: Dan Skelton surpasses £400,000 in prize-money after 50th winner of relentless summer season
Stratford: Dan Skelton surpasses £400,000 in prize-money after 50th winner of relentless summer season
icon
Reports
'I ride the Champion Hurdle in my head getting into bed at night - it will take a very, very good performance to beat him'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
The law of unintended consequences - Harry Skelton says weighing-room upgrades have negatively impacted younger jockeys
icon
Harry Skelton
'I ride the Champion Hurdle in my head getting into bed at night - it will take a very, very good performance to beat him'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
The law of unintended consequences - Harry Skelton says weighing-room upgrades have negatively impacted younger jockeys
icon
Harry Skelton
'This can help open doors' - Harry Skelton uses £500,000 Jockeys' Cup prize-money to create scholarship scheme for pony racing graduates
'This can help open doors' - Harry Skelton uses £500,000 Jockeys' Cup prize-money to create scholarship scheme for pony racing graduates
icon
Harry Skelton
William Buick and Harry Skelton announced as guests of honour at 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards
William Buick and Harry Skelton announced as guests of honour at 2026 Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards
icon
Harry Skelton
'We've never taken on a horse like Sir Gino' - Harry Skelton ready for The New Lion's acid test
'We've never taken on a horse like Sir Gino' - Harry Skelton ready for The New Lion's acid test
icon
Harry Skelton
padlock
Betfair Chase: Ice-cool Harry Skelton and Grey Dawning swagger past gutsy Royale Pagaille for easy Group 1 success
Betfair Chase: Ice-cool Harry Skelton and Grey Dawning swagger past gutsy Royale Pagaille for easy Group 1 success
icon
Reports
Worcester: 'We thought May might be a struggle, but the horses are flying along' - Harry Skelton rides 1,004-1 five-timer
Worcester: 'We thought May might be a struggle, but the horses are flying along' - Harry Skelton rides 1,004-1 five-timer
icon
Reports
'Winning this sort of money is remarkable' - Harry Skelton crowned inaugural David Power Jockeys' Cup champion
'Winning this sort of money is remarkable' - Harry Skelton crowned inaugural David Power Jockeys' Cup champion
icon
Grand National festival
Harry Skelton set to scoop £500,000 David Power Jockeys Cup prize - but here's how the £1.5m competition could all change in final two days
Harry Skelton set to scoop £500,000 David Power Jockeys Cup prize - but here's how the £1.5m competition could all change in final two days
icon
Harry Skelton
'Aintree's done us well in the past' - big week for Skelton team as trainer and jockey eye lucrative prizes
'Aintree's done us well in the past' - big week for Skelton team as trainer and jockey eye lucrative prizes
icon
Grand National festival
padlock
Harry Skelton: 'There's a bit of expectation going into Cheltenham now - but that means something's been going right'
Harry Skelton: 'There's a bit of expectation going into Cheltenham now - but that means something's been going right'
icon
Interviews
padlock
'It’s a life-changing amount of money' - Harry Skelton heads to Cheltenham in pole position in the David Power Jockeys' Cup
'It’s a life-changing amount of money' - Harry Skelton heads to Cheltenham in pole position in the David Power Jockeys' Cup
icon
Harry Skelton
Harry Skelton to ride for Paul Nicholls in Grand National as top trainer firms up Aintree jockey plans
Harry Skelton to ride for Paul Nicholls in Grand National as top trainer firms up Aintree jockey plans
icon
Grand National festival
Kelso: Dan and Harry Skelton continue winning ways with treble on rare Borders raid
Kelso: Dan and Harry Skelton continue winning ways with treble on rare Borders raid
icon
Reports
Challow Hurdle: 'Harry told me not to worry - he just wins' - The New Lion thrills Skeltons with stunning Newbury win
Challow Hurdle: 'Harry told me not to worry - he just wins' - The New Lion thrills Skeltons with stunning Newbury win
icon
Reports
Saturday updates:
Saturday updates:
icon
Previews
Fakenham: 'Everyone is pulling in the same direction' - Dan and Harry Skelton continue red-hot form with second successive treble
Fakenham: 'Everyone is pulling in the same direction' - Dan and Harry Skelton continue red-hot form with second successive treble
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Reports
Sprinting division looks wide open and Harry Skelton is a good bet for the title - three things we learned this week
Sprinting division looks wide open and Harry Skelton is a good bet for the title - three things we learned this week
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What We Learned
Market Rasen: Dan and Harry Skelton gear up for Grand National meeting with 70-1 treble
Market Rasen: Dan and Harry Skelton gear up for Grand National meeting with 70-1 treble
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Reports