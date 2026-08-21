Harry Skelton joins top ten list of winningmost jump jockeys of all time with Stratford double

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Harry Skelton became one of the ten winningmost jump jockeys of all time with a double at Stratford on Thursday night.

Skelton, riding for his brother Dan, drew level with Davy Russell on 1,589 career winners when landing the 2m6f novice hurdle on Fine Thing , before moving into outright tenth with success on Glenmalure Flyer in the 3m3½f handicap chase.

The double took the 36-year-old’s combined total of winners in Britain and Ireland to 1,590, of which 1,588 have come in Britain, leaving him four behind ninth-placed Paul Carberry, who retired ten years ago. Tony McCoy is the winningmost rider, on 4,348.

An incredible 1,382 of Skelton’s winners have been for his Warwickshire-based brother, who won the trainers’ title for the first time last season.

Skelton, who rode his first winner in October 2007, was crowned champion jockey in 2020-21 and has 17 Grade 1 victories to his name, the first coming on Roksana in the 2019 Mares’ Hurdle and the most recent at the Grand National meeting in April, when he partnered Grey Dawning to win the Melling Chase and Bossman Jack to win the Mersey Novices’ Hurdle.

The 2025-26 campaign proved a record-breaking one for Skelton in terms of prize-money in Britain, with his mounts earning £3,696,887.

This season he has 68 winners and leads the way in the title race from reigning champion jockey Sean Bowen, while his brother is setting the pace in the trainers’ table.

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