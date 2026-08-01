Jim Crowley's distinguished riding career has come to an end after the 48-year-old announced his retirement. Crowley sustained pelvic and multiple leg fractures when unseated from the William Haggas-trained Almeraq in September last year and, despite attempting to return, has been forced to call time on his days in the saddle.

He partnered a host of brilliant horses and here are five of the best.

Crowley said Baaeed was the best he ever sat on, having picked up the ride in his role as retained jockey for Shadwell.

He was aboard for all nine of Baaeed's Pattern-race starts, combining for eight victories, including six at Group 1 level. During his four-year-old campaign, the William Haggas-trained superstar landed the Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes and produced a devastating display in the International Stakes to earn a career-best Racing Post Rating of 136.

Although Baaeed's bid for a perfect career ended with defeat in the Champion Stakes, he left a glittering legacy. Crowley later said: "Riding Baaeed has given me a huge thrill. He's everything to me. I adore him."

Baaeed and Jim Crowley after their spectacular win in the International at York Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Few horses gave Crowley as much enjoyment as the brilliant sprinter Battaash, whose explosive speed made him one of the most popular horses of his generation and took him to a peak RPR of 129.

Crowley partnered the Charlie Hills-trained speedster 17 times, with their biggest successes coming in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot and two runnings of the Nunthorpe Stakes at York. Battaash also made the Group 2 King George Stakes at Goodwood his own, winning the five-furlong contest four years in a row from 2017 before bowing out after being unplaced in the same race in 2021.

Battaash winning the first of his four King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Remarkably, Crowley rode not just Baaeed to Group 1 success but also his year-old brother Hukum, partnering him on all 18 starts for Owen Burrows over a four-year period.

Unlike his illustrious sibling, Hukum made his name gradually, progressing through Listed and Group company before striking at the top level at the age of five in the 2022 Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Injury curtailed the rest of that campaign, but he returned to land the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot in 2023, earning an RPR of 128. He signed off later that year with a respectable ninth in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe behind Ace Impact.

Jim Crowley and Hukum (right) win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes from Westover in 2023 Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Like Hukum, the Burrows-trained Anmaat improved with maturity, developing from a smart handicapper into one of Europe's leading middle-distance performers.

After rounding off his 2022 campaign with victory in a French Group 2, Anmaat returned the following year at the age of five to land a first Group 1 success in the Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp, before injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

He resumed his upward trajectory on his return in late 2024, producing a career-best display to win the Champion Stakes at Ascot by half a length from Calandagan with an RPR of 125. Three Group 1 runner-up finishes followed in 2025, with only elite rivals such as Ombudsman proving too strong.

Jim Crowley punches the air in delight on Anmaat after getting up to beat Calandagan in the 2024 Champion Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses enjoyed the best season of his career under Crowley in 2017.

Although Crowley partnered him only during that final campaign as a four-year-old, the combination proved a perfect fit. Having failed to fulfil his early promise as a Derby contender, Ulysses flourished at the highest level the following year to win the Eclipse and International Stakes, reaching a career-high RPR of 127 at York.

The pairing also finished second to Enable in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes before signing off with a respectable third behind that outstanding filly in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Ulysses and Jim Crowley power to victory in the International at York in 2017 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Read these next:

'Hardest decision of my life' - Jim Crowley announces retirement from riding and reveals plan to start training

'It's a shame he's got to go out like this' - Oisin Murphy and William Buick lead tributes to retiring Jim Crowley

'It was a tough watch, I’ve never experienced anything like that' - bittersweet emotions for sidelined Jim Crowley as Almeraq wins Group 1 epic

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