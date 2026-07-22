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Frankie Dettori

He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion

He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion

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Amo Racing
'It could have been a lot worse but it isn’t pleasant, trust me' - Frankie Dettori out of hospital after car crash
'It could have been a lot worse but it isn’t pleasant, trust me' - Frankie Dettori out of hospital after car crash
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Frankie Dettori
Frankie Dettori in hospital and 'very sore' after car crash
Frankie Dettori in hospital and 'very sore' after car crash
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Frankie Dettori
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
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St Leger festival
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Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
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Britain
‘Why go to France?’ - Frankie Dettori’s words of wisdom that gave Hugo Palmer his career-defining moment
‘Why go to France?’ - Frankie Dettori’s words of wisdom that gave Hugo Palmer his career-defining moment
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Britain
The Magnificent Seven: Frankie Dettori rides into the history books with remarkable clean sweep at Ascot
The Magnificent Seven: Frankie Dettori rides into the history books with remarkable clean sweep at Ascot
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Racing Post 40
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Frankie Dettori's bankruptcy extended after court hears of failure to provide full disclosure of assets
Frankie Dettori's bankruptcy extended after court hears of failure to provide full disclosure of assets
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Britain
'I've made a million mistakes' - Frankie Dettori recalls the highs and lows of his extraordinary career in a straight-talking interview
'I've made a million mistakes' - Frankie Dettori recalls the highs and lows of his extraordinary career in a straight-talking interview
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The Big Read
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Frankie Dettori reveals the one horse who had him seeking a return to Britain - only for John Gosden to turn him down
Frankie Dettori reveals the one horse who had him seeking a return to Britain - only for John Gosden to turn him down
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Britain
'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day
'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day
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Reports
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Frankie Dettori bows out in style with Classic success and a historic double on his final day as a jockey
Frankie Dettori bows out in style with Classic success and a historic double on his final day as a jockey
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Reports
Frankie Dettori unable to pay £765,000 tax debt following liquidation of legendary jockey's companies
Frankie Dettori unable to pay £765,000 tax debt following liquidation of legendary jockey's companies
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Britain
Watch: Frankie Dettori rides his first winner in Uruguay on second leg of farewell tour
Watch: Frankie Dettori rides his first winner in Uruguay on second leg of farewell tour
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International
'It will be like having Messi or Ronaldo play here' - Uruguayan racing ready to embrace Frankie Dettori on latest leg of farewell tour
'It will be like having Messi or Ronaldo play here' - Uruguayan racing ready to embrace Frankie Dettori on latest leg of farewell tour
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International
'I can relax now!' - Frankie Dettori's South American farewell tour gets off to perfect start with first winner in Argentina
'I can relax now!' - Frankie Dettori's South American farewell tour gets off to perfect start with first winner in Argentina
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Reports
'I don’t want to embarrass myself. I want to put on a good show' - Frankie Dettori ready for first leg of final hurrah in Buenos Aires
'I don’t want to embarrass myself. I want to put on a good show' - Frankie Dettori ready for first leg of final hurrah in Buenos Aires
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International
'It took me a year and a half to stop panicking' - what comes next for Frankie Dettori, according to those closest to him
'It took me a year and a half to stop panicking' - what comes next for Frankie Dettori, according to those closest to him
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Breeders' Cup
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'Frankie is going to get himself stuck in, this is not a part-time job' - Kia Joorabchian on teaming up with the 'Messi' of horseracing
'Frankie is going to get himself stuck in, this is not a part-time job' - Kia Joorabchian on teaming up with the 'Messi' of horseracing
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Breeders' Cup
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What is next for Frankie Dettori? Amo Racing announces ambassador link-up with famous jockey
What is next for Frankie Dettori? Amo Racing announces ambassador link-up with famous jockey
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Breeders' Cup
Frankie Dettori to retire from top-level riding after the Breeders' Cup - but reveals surprise plan before fully hanging up his saddle
Frankie Dettori to retire from top-level riding after the Breeders' Cup - but reveals surprise plan before fully hanging up his saddle
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Breeders' Cup
We tried to corner Frankie but he wasn't for stopping - the racing world is about to become more boring as Dettori says goodbye again
We tried to corner Frankie but he wasn't for stopping - the racing world is about to become more boring as Dettori says goodbye again
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Breeders' Cup
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Six winners in 18 rides - Frankie Dettori fires in fantastic four-timer to cap memorable weekend at Kentucky Downs
Six winners in 18 rides - Frankie Dettori fires in fantastic four-timer to cap memorable weekend at Kentucky Downs
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US
Was this audacious ride the best of Frankie Dettori's career?
Was this audacious ride the best of Frankie Dettori's career?
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Audacious Rides
He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion

He couldn't, could he? Frankie Dettori 4-1 to ride for Amo after David Egan demotion

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Amo Racing
'It could have been a lot worse but it isn’t pleasant, trust me' - Frankie Dettori out of hospital after car crash
'It could have been a lot worse but it isn’t pleasant, trust me' - Frankie Dettori out of hospital after car crash
icon
Frankie Dettori
Frankie Dettori in hospital and 'very sore' after car crash
icon
Frankie Dettori
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
icon
St Leger festival
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Frankie Dettori in hospital and 'very sore' after car crash
icon
Frankie Dettori
'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
icon
St Leger festival
padlock
Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
Look who's back, again! Frankie Dettori set for riding comeback in September
icon
Britain
‘Why go to France?’ - Frankie Dettori’s words of wisdom that gave Hugo Palmer his career-defining moment
‘Why go to France?’ - Frankie Dettori’s words of wisdom that gave Hugo Palmer his career-defining moment
icon
Britain
The Magnificent Seven: Frankie Dettori rides into the history books with remarkable clean sweep at Ascot
The Magnificent Seven: Frankie Dettori rides into the history books with remarkable clean sweep at Ascot
icon
Racing Post 40
padlock
Frankie Dettori's bankruptcy extended after court hears of failure to provide full disclosure of assets
Frankie Dettori's bankruptcy extended after court hears of failure to provide full disclosure of assets
icon
Britain
'I've made a million mistakes' - Frankie Dettori recalls the highs and lows of his extraordinary career in a straight-talking interview
'I've made a million mistakes' - Frankie Dettori recalls the highs and lows of his extraordinary career in a straight-talking interview
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Frankie Dettori reveals the one horse who had him seeking a return to Britain - only for John Gosden to turn him down
Frankie Dettori reveals the one horse who had him seeking a return to Britain - only for John Gosden to turn him down
icon
Britain
'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day
'I looked up at Christ and thought he was trying to tell me something' - Frankie Dettori retires as a racing god after a dazzling last day
icon
Reports
padlock
Frankie Dettori bows out in style with Classic success and a historic double on his final day as a jockey
Frankie Dettori bows out in style with Classic success and a historic double on his final day as a jockey
icon
Reports
Frankie Dettori unable to pay £765,000 tax debt following liquidation of legendary jockey's companies
Frankie Dettori unable to pay £765,000 tax debt following liquidation of legendary jockey's companies
icon
Britain
Watch: Frankie Dettori rides his first winner in Uruguay on second leg of farewell tour
Watch: Frankie Dettori rides his first winner in Uruguay on second leg of farewell tour
icon
International
'It will be like having Messi or Ronaldo play here' - Uruguayan racing ready to embrace Frankie Dettori on latest leg of farewell tour
'It will be like having Messi or Ronaldo play here' - Uruguayan racing ready to embrace Frankie Dettori on latest leg of farewell tour
icon
International
'I can relax now!' - Frankie Dettori's South American farewell tour gets off to perfect start with first winner in Argentina
'I can relax now!' - Frankie Dettori's South American farewell tour gets off to perfect start with first winner in Argentina
icon
Reports
'I don’t want to embarrass myself. I want to put on a good show' - Frankie Dettori ready for first leg of final hurrah in Buenos Aires
'I don’t want to embarrass myself. I want to put on a good show' - Frankie Dettori ready for first leg of final hurrah in Buenos Aires
icon
International
'It took me a year and a half to stop panicking' - what comes next for Frankie Dettori, according to those closest to him
'It took me a year and a half to stop panicking' - what comes next for Frankie Dettori, according to those closest to him
icon
Breeders' Cup
padlock
'Frankie is going to get himself stuck in, this is not a part-time job' - Kia Joorabchian on teaming up with the 'Messi' of horseracing
'Frankie is going to get himself stuck in, this is not a part-time job' - Kia Joorabchian on teaming up with the 'Messi' of horseracing
icon
Breeders' Cup
padlock
What is next for Frankie Dettori? Amo Racing announces ambassador link-up with famous jockey
What is next for Frankie Dettori? Amo Racing announces ambassador link-up with famous jockey
icon
Breeders' Cup
Frankie Dettori to retire from top-level riding after the Breeders' Cup - but reveals surprise plan before fully hanging up his saddle
Frankie Dettori to retire from top-level riding after the Breeders' Cup - but reveals surprise plan before fully hanging up his saddle
icon
Breeders' Cup
We tried to corner Frankie but he wasn't for stopping - the racing world is about to become more boring as Dettori says goodbye again
We tried to corner Frankie but he wasn't for stopping - the racing world is about to become more boring as Dettori says goodbye again
icon
Breeders' Cup
padlock
Six winners in 18 rides - Frankie Dettori fires in fantastic four-timer to cap memorable weekend at Kentucky Downs
Six winners in 18 rides - Frankie Dettori fires in fantastic four-timer to cap memorable weekend at Kentucky Downs
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US
Was this audacious ride the best of Frankie Dettori's career?
Was this audacious ride the best of Frankie Dettori's career?
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Audacious Rides
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