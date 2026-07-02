Frankie Dettori taken to hospital after car crash

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Frankie Dettori was taken to hospital after breaking ribs and his thumb in a car accident near Newmarket on Wednesday.

The car Dettori was driving was struck on the rear passenger side, causing it to spin and flip in the road. The rider remains in hospital while he undergoes further examination.

In a statement, Dettori’s agent H Talent Management said: “We can confirm that Frankie Dettori was involved in a road traffic accident in Newmarket on the evening of Wednesday, July 1. Another vehicle struck the rear passenger side of the car Frankie was driving, causing it to spin and flip.

“Frankie was taken to hospital, where he was found to have sustained several broken ribs and a broken thumb. His injuries are still being assessed, and he remains in hospital for further scans and observation.

“Frankie would like to thank the emergency services who attended the scene, together with the doctors, nurses and wider medical team caring for him.

“His focus is now on resting and recovering. H Talent Management respectfully asks that Frankie’s privacy is respected at this time.

“No further comment will be made until there is a meaningful update.”

Dettori, 55, retired from riding in February but revealed last weekend that he had been coaxed back into the saddle to take part in the Betfred Leger Legends race at the St Leger meeting in Doncaster to raise money for the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Since retiring, Dettori has been acting as global brand ambassador for Amo Racing.

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