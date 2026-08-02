Fight for the top spot: how the jockeys' championship shapes up after Glorious Goodwood

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We have passed the halfway mark in the British Flat jockeys' championship, with Glorious Goodwood in the past and York's Ebor festival on the horizon, and the fight at the top is heating up. We look at the standings, with Billy Loughnane continuing to strengthen his grip on the title after a brilliant few weeks, but defending champion Oisin Murphy is hot on his heels and will not go down without a fight

Wins to rides: 43-336

Strike-rate: 13 per cent

Best championship odds: Not quoted

An impressive end to July has seen Hart climb up the standings and surpass the £1 million mark in terms of prize-money for a sixth successive season.

The Group 1-winning rider ended last month with 23 winners, his joint-best career return with a treble at Beverley on Tuesday ensuring he matched his tally from June 2025.

Hart had been fairly consistent until July, when his season took off with a memorable month, and he will no doubt be keen to continue moving forward as he bids to reach the century mark – an achievement he has managed in four of the last five campaigns.

Wins to rides: 50-262

Strike-rate: 19 per cent

Best championship odds: 150-1

Fallon is another riding at the top of his game. After registering 136 winners in Britain last year, he is showing no signs of slowing down with 72 to his name in 2026.

The rider has taken the opportunity of riding for William Haggas with both hands and won the Group 2 Lennox Stakes with Lake Forest at Glorious Goodwood. As well as winning a Listed race at Haydock on the same horse, Fallon has also enjoyed further success at the same level with Al Aasy and Tenability for the same yard.

Lake Forest (Cieren Fallon) wins the Lennox Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Fallon has a comfortable lead over Hart and will certainly be looking forward after a strong July. He registered 14 winners from his 71 rides, a strike-rate of 20 per cent, while he ended the month on a £4.62 profit from a £1 level stake.

Wins to rides: 63-340

Strike-rate: 19 per cent

Best championship odds: 100-1

Ryan might have had more of a say in the championship had he not been hit with two significant bans in recent weeks.

The Arc-winning rider missed Glorious Goodwood, as he was serving a suspension for using his whip once above the permitted level on Tabletalk in the Group 3 Silver Cup at York.

He is free to ride until August 6, but then is absent for 28 days until September 2 after easing up on Thunder Home at Sandown last month.

Wins to rides: 77-388

Strike-rate: 20 per cent

Best championship odds: 9-4

Murphy will have been very disappointed to have come away from Glorious Goodwood with only one winner across the week. However, he does what champions do best and responded in the best way possible – with a four-timer at Chester on Sunday.

It is just the start to a new month the five-time champion will have wanted, and although he is likely to be in demand outside Britain until the end of the season, he is not the type to roll over and concede his title.

Despite just the one winner at Goodwood, which came courtesy of the Katie Scott-trained Naana's Shadow, Murphy ended July with 24 winners and just over £1 million in prize-money.

Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) after the Sussex Stakes Goodwood Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Wins to rides: 84-425

Strike-rate: 20 per cent

Best championship odds: 2-7

A memorable end to July, which saw the current leader fire in three winners at Glorious Goodwood, including another brilliant success on unbeaten superstar Bow Echo, has Loughnane in the driving seat.

To add to that big-race glory, he landed a treble at Newmarket on Saturday with Romantic Symphony, Tryst and Hollywell Stream, which took him to 35 winners for July – his best ever return in a single month. He operated at a 23 per cent strike-rate, and amassed just over £1.8 million in prize-money in the process.

With momentum on his side, and the fact he will be a prominent figure in Britain compared to his championship rival – who may be required elsewhere – Loughnane will be desperate to continue in the same form he ended July as he seeks a first title success.

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