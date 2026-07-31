Dan King's rapid rise - here are three recent riders who exploded on to the scene just like him

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Dan King has made an explosive statement with wins in the Galway Plate and Galway Hurdle this week, having also landed a pair of Grade 2s aboard his brother's stable star Oscars Brother in the depths of winter. Here we chart three other jockeys to announce themselves on the big stage in a short space of time.

There is no bigger stage to showcase what you can do than at the Cheltenham Festival and three wins at the meeting in 2013 set Bryan Cooper on the path to success.

The 20-year-old jockey produced 20-1 shot Benefficient to win the Jewson Novices' Chase on the Thursday of the meeting for Tony Martin, who has also been one of Dan King's main supporters.

The following day Cooper was coolness personified aboard Our Conor in the Triumph Hurdle, with that horse showing similar brilliance and precocity to his rider when running away with the four-year-olds' contest for Dessie Hughes.

Bryan Cooper coasted to success aboard Our Conor in the 2013 Triumph Hurdle Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Cooper then added the strong-travelling Ted Veale to victory in the County Hurdle, again for Martin, and the following year it was announced he would take over from Davy Russell as number-one rider for Gigginstown House Stud.

He enjoyed his finest moment in the saddle for the owners when landing the Gold Cup on Don Cossack in 2016 before making a surprise exit from the saddle in 2023.

James Bowen was just three years older than his mount when landing the Welsh Grand National aboard Raz De Maree in 2013.

The younger brother of jockey Sean, Bowen was still claiming 5lb when guiding the 13-year-old to a major success for Gavin Cromwell. The rider had plenty to overcome as his mount was hampered at the first fence and then raced lazily before taking up the running at the penultimate fence.

James Bowen in full flow aboard his 2018 Welsh Grand National winner Raz De Maree Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Bowen, also a key part of Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows team, would add two major handicap hurdles later that month with William Henry in the Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle and Jenkins in a similar event at Ascot.

The rider landed his first Grade 1 with Jango Baie in the Formby Novices' Hurdle in 2023 and memorably deputised for Harry Cobden aboard Jonbon in the 2026 Clarence House Chase.

Colloquially referred to as 'Billy The Kid', Billy Loughnane was quick to make an impact after partnering his first ride at just 16 in October 2022.

A month later, he won his first race aboard Swiss Rowe, trained by his father Mark, and he soon made a name for himself competing in lower-class races on the all-weather circuit. He was champion apprentice on the surface in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and won the overall apprentice championship in 2023 with 130 winners.

Wednesday's Sussex Stakes winner Bow Echo has taken Billy Loughnane's career to the next level Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The following year he landed the Coventry Stakes on Rashabar for Brian Meehan to register his first Royal Ascot winner, and in 2025 he broke the 21st-century record for most winners in a calendar year with 222 victories. One of those was Godolphin's star Rebel's Romance, who gave him a first top-level win in the Grosser Preis von Berlin.

Loughnane has continued to rise this season thanks to Bow Echo, the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes winner trained by his great supporter George Boughey. He is currently eight wins ahead of Oisin Murphy in his bid for a first jockeys' championship.

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