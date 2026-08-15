Cheltenham Festival winner and MEP Nina Carberry set for return to saddle in Pat Smullen charity race at the Curragh

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Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey and MEP Nina Carberry will make a return to the saddle this month as one of 19 riders in the Pat Smullen Cancer Trials Ireland Charity Race at the Curragh.

Carberry, regarded as one of the best amateur riders of all time, retired from race-riding in 2018 after guiding the Enda Bolger-trained Josies Order to success at the Punchestown festival, and her life away from the track has been equally hectic.

She won the fifth series of hit RTE TV show Dancing With The Stars Ireland in 2022 and also appeared as a sports coach on Ireland's Fittest Family on the same channel, while she's also written a fictional children's book series called Rowan Tree Stables.

However, her most significant move since retiring from the saddle has come in politics as she was elected to the European parliament by the Midlands-North-West constituency in the 2024 elections, representing Fine Gael.

A member of the European People's Party, Carberry serves on the transport and tourism, international trade and budget committees in Brussels.

Ava Bourke (centre): joins Nina Carberry as one of 19 jockeys riding in this year's charity race Credit: Patrick McCann

The seven-time Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey and champion amateur will step out of retirement to ride in the mile-and-a-quarter contest. The 19 riders, who have to raise €3,000 for the charity, are all taking part in memory of a family member or friend who they lost to cancer or to support anyone living with cancer.

The race, which is supported by Ballylinch Stud, is one of the highlights of the raceday in honour of lreland's legendary nine-time champion Flat jockey Pat Smullen, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2020.

The Curragh to Curragh charity cycle , held in memory of Olive Lynch, will also take place on a unique route through Rhode in Offaly, Pat Smullen’s home village, and Kildangan Stud before returning to the Curragh for the racing.

This year, the charity cycle is attempting to create the largest gathering of yellow cycling jerseys at the County Kildare racecourse for a Guinness World Record.

Cyclists arriving back after the 2025 Curragh to Curragh Charity Cycle Credit: www.carolinenorris.ie

Since its inception, the charity race day and cycle have raised more than €1.2 million to support Cancer Trials Ireland, carrying on the legacy of Smullen who spearheaded massive fundraising initiatives for the organisation.

Frances Smullen, widow of Pat, said: “The support we continue to see for this day is simply amazing. To all the charity riders and cyclists who dedicate their time, train so hard, for such an important cause is really heartwarming. Their incredible effort, courage, and spirit is so special to my family and I, and together you are continuing Pat’s legacy by helping Cancer Trials Ireland bring real hope to families facing this disease.

"A special thanks to Ballylinch Stud for their wonderful support that makes days like this possible."

Riders in the Pat Smullen Cancer Trials Ireland Charity Race

Ava Bourke, Co Tipperary

Eimear Browne, Co Roscommon

Nina Carberry, Co Meath

Daisy-Mae Christie, Northamptonshire, UK

Roisin Conway, Co Offaly

John Ennis, Co Meath now living in Kentucky

Francis Fagan, Co Kildare

Owen Fagan, Co Kildare

Tom Foley, Co Tipperary

Max Hart, Co Wicklow

Tara Hayes, Co Kildare

Tadhg McGuinness, Co Dublin

Orla McKenna, Co Louth

Alex O'Connor, Co Dublin

Annie O'Neill, Co Kildare

Jane O'Sullivan, Co Dublin

Gordon Power, Co Waterford

Alister Weld, Co Kildare

Lisa Wynn, Co Dublin

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