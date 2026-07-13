Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Billy Loughnane
premium

Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?

Billy Loughnane and George Boughey congratulate easch other after Libertango's win in the Albany
Billy Loughnane: one winner behind Oisin Murphy after Monday evening's meetingsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Billy Loughnane edged into a narrow advantage at the top of the British Flat jockeys’ championship at the weekend following a strong couple of weeks – but will this be the year he claims his breakthrough title? 

The 20-year-old began the week on 58 winners, three ahead of Oisin Murphy, and is now one behind the reigning champion after Murphy enjoyed a 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday evening and Loughnane rode just one winner at Lingfield.

Murphy, who previously described Loughnane as "very hard to beat" when claiming his fifth title in October, said on Sky Sports Racing last night: "Billy is riding great. I'll keep riding to the best of my ability and the bottom line is I need to probably do better than I have been doing, particularly this month." 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBilly Loughnane

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inBilly Loughnane
more inBilly Loughnane