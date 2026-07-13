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Oisin Murphy rides 2,558-1 five-timer to regain championship lead - but can his big rival Billy Loughnane claim a first title?
Billy Loughnane edged into a narrow advantage at the top of the British Flat jockeys’ championship at the weekend following a strong couple of weeks – but will this be the year he claims his breakthrough title?
The 20-year-old began the week on 58 winners, three ahead of Oisin Murphy, and is now one behind the reigning champion after Murphy enjoyed a 2,558-1 five-timer at Windsor on Monday evening and Loughnane rode just one winner at Lingfield.
Murphy, who previously described Loughnane as "very hard to beat" when claiming his fifth title in October, said on Sky Sports Racing last night: "Billy is riding great. I'll keep riding to the best of my ability and the bottom line is I need to probably do better than I have been doing, particularly this month."
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Published on inBilly Loughnane
Last updated
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